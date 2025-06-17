Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Sticky Cards, the first no-app digital wallet loyalty program built for cannabis dispensaries, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with TechPOS.

This partnership connects Sticky Cards' loyalty solution with TechPOS' powerful retail systems, giving cannabis dispensaries a seamless way to deliver loyalty experiences straight to their customers' phones - no apps needed. Sticky Cards live right inside your phone's native Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

Sticky Cards and TechPOS Team Up to Deliver App-Free Loyalty with Push Notifications for Dispensaries



TechPOS Loyalty Cards. Now Apple Wallet Ready.

TechPOS, a Canadian leader in cannabis retail tech, is known for connecting in-store and online shopping into one smooth experience. Their suite of tools features customer engagement solutions like Smart Printed Menus, Self-Checkout, and Pro Auto Tag.

Now, with Sticky Cards in the mix, TechPOS clients can offer digital wallet loyalty options, cutting out the need for extra app downloads and making loyalty simpler than ever.

"Our partnership with Sticky Cards opens up new ways for cannabis retailers to build customer loyalty with an experience that's fast, private, and built for 2025," said Amir Ahani, CEO at TechPOS. "We're obsessed with helping our retailers win. And teaming up with Sticky Cards to integrate loyalty is just one more tool in our arsenal, we're equipping businesses with."

Faster Sign-Ups. Smarter Offers. Better Results.

Sticky Cards is designing tech solutions for 2025 and beyond. With features like geo-targeting, dispensaries can send personalized offers directly to customers' phones through geo-fenced push notifications.

Sticky Cards Now Offers Geo-Fenced Push Notifications - Helping Dispensaries Drive Foot Traffic



By using push notifications instead of SMS, retailers can stay compliant while saying exactly what they mean. Through the TechPOS integration, retailers can easily track loyalty points, view transaction history, and keep customer data private without even needing a phone number.

"This partnership gives dispensaries a modern, compliant way to engage their customers without the limitations of SMS or app-based loyalty systems," said Varun Sharma, CEO of Sticky Cards. "This TechPOS integration enables the fastest loyalty sign-up in the industry and makes loyalty programs more accessible, effective, and simple for customers."

TechPOS + Sticky Cards: Loyalty Without Limits

With Sticky Cards and TechPOS working together, cannabis retailers are setting a new standard in loyalty programs designed to meet customers where they are today and tomorrow. This integration not only boosts engagement but also streamlines the entire loyalty process for a smoother, more rewarding experience.

For more information on the Sticky Cards and TechPOS integration or to schedule a demo, book here.

