Two Zones of High-Grade Cu Mineralization

Intercept of 1.87% Cu & 77.25g/t Ag over 10.70m and 1.04% Cu & 4.23g/t Ag over 17.40m

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the recently completed (See News Release: March 20, 2025) drill program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

This recently completed program consisted of seven diamond drill holes totaling 909.5 meters(m) with the goal of extending copper mineralization to the north, follow-up on copper mineralization drilled outside the mineralized envelope in the previous drill campaign (See new release February 27, 2025) as well as further define recently recognized higher grade sections of mineralization with associated veins of massive sulphides.

TX25-033 was designed to expand an area of very limited drilling and further delineate the location and orientation of a diabase dike previously intercepted. This hole collared in mineralized graphitic argillite (See Fig 1) with 1-4% very finely disseminated to stringer chalcopyrite and minor disseminated pyrite. This hole returned a down hole intercept (32.9 - 43.6m) of 10.70m at 1.87% copper (Cu) and 77.25 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag). The graphitic argillite is strongly folded with associated pervasive clay alteration and strong graphite. Chalcopyrite becomes more pronounced at or near the contact with the feldspar porphyry which also contains disseminated to blebby chalcopyrite. Of particular note with this upper zone is the higher grade silver assaying 77.25g/t. A second zone of Cu mineralization was intercepted footwall to the upper zone returning a downhole intercept (54.60 - 72.00m) of 17.40m at 1.04% Cu and 4.23g/t Ag including a higher grade downhole intercept (58.9 - 68.00m) of 1.57% Cu and 6.30g/t Ag over 9.10m. Mineralization consists of stringer to disseminated chalcopyrite with strong graphite. The upper contact with the feldspar porphyry also exhibits an increase of mineralization. Feldspar porphyry is moderately mineralized with chalcopyrite throughout adding to the exploration potential of Tillex. Mineralization is cutoff at the lower contact with a diabase dike.

Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section 105N, TX25-03

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/255770_figure1.jpg

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

Additional assays will be released once they have been received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF)

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

