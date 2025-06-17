Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide historical exploration results from the 24,000-hectare ("ha") Fauro Property ("Fauro"), part of its Oceania Project, located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands.

The Fauro Property is strategically situated along a regional copper-gold (Cu-Au) trend that hosts world-class deposits, including both Panguna and Lihir. The Lihir deposit alone contains approximately 71 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Proven+Probable ("P&P"), 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred). Fauro benefits from shared tectonic and geological characteristics with both Panguna and Lihir, positioned in a highly underexplored region (See regional location map in the May 7, 2025, news release).

Historical exploration at Fauro has outlined broad zones of gold mineralization, identified through extensive surface sampling coincident with magnetic high anomalies. Rock samples have returned assays as high as 173 g/t Au and trenching yielded high grade gold results including 8 metres of 27.95 g/t Au (See Table 1 and 2), all within extensive soil and rock geochemical anomalies spanning over 500 metres (See Figures 2 and 3).

Reconnaissance drilling has further confirmed the presence of subsurface gold mineralization, with intercepts such as 35 metres at 2.08 g/t Au, underscoring the property's strong potential to host a significant epithermal gold system (See Figures 1 to 3, and Table 3).

CEO John Florek commented

"It's not often that one has the opportunity to explore the margins of a well-defined, visually distinct caldera, particularly one marked by abundant gold-dominant mineralization and multiple high-potential targets. During our site visit in May 2025, we confirmed significant surface mineralization at one of these key target areas (Figure 3).

The Fauro Property represents a high-potential epithermal gold target, validated by historical drilling, including intercepts of 11 metres grading 4.03 g/t Au4.

We are encouraged by the strength of past exploration results and are eager to advance the project by testing previously unassessed targets and expanding known mineralized zones; creating the potential to unlock significant value for our shareholders."

Historical Exploration Highlights

Rock samples from the Fauro property yielded several high-grade gold assays, including a peak value of 173 g/t Au. Additional notable rock assay results included 161, 169, 139, 69.4, and 50.2 g/t Au, highlighting the property's strong mineral potential.

Noteworthy trench sample results, included: 8 metres at 27.95 g/t Au 26m of 5.3 g/t Au

20m of 4.2 g/t au

Drilling has encountered several significant gold intercepts, including: 37 metres at 1.02 g/t Au, including 4 metres at 6.75 g/t Au 115 metres at 0.89 g/t Au, including 35 metres at 2.08 g/t Au and 1 metre at 44.45 g/t Au

Extensive gold and copper anomalies have been delineated through rock and soil geochemistry.

Magnetic anomalies show strong spatial correlation with known zones of gold mineralization.

Exploration at Fauro began in the 1980s with BHP trenching over gold-in-soil anomalies at Meriguna, yielding highlights of 30m at 1.60 g/t Au and 10m at 5.02 g/t Au. BHP drilled nine shallow holes at Meriguna and Kiovakase, followed by soil sampling and five shallow holes by Exploration Acabit in 1997.

In 2009, a prospecting license was granted to Australian Resource Management (a SolGold subsidiary), which conducted EM and IP surveys in 2010-2011, identifying six key targets: Ballyorlo, Kiovakase, Meriguna, Bataha, Ballteara, and Northern Fauro. SolGold's subsequent work included surface sampling, trenching, mapping, and drilling. Between December 2010 and 2011, nine holes totaling ~4,015m were drilled at Meriguna and Ballyorlo. Historical drilling has been shallow and limited in extent, leaving much of the property underexplored and open for further investigation.





Figure 1: Location of target areas with magnetics overlay.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/255787_808030ae04b8fa26_002full.jpg

Table 1 summarizes the exploration sampling conducted across the property, highlighting strong mineralization and supporting the case for drill testing across multiple target areas.

Sample Type Number of Samples High Grade Au Samples High Grade Cu Samples Rock Samples ~297 rock samples collected 29 samples > 10.0 g/t Au,

4 samples > 139 g/t Au 16 samples > 1000 ppm Cu,

1 sample 1.16 % Cu Soil Samples ~897 soil samples collected 26 samples > 0.5 g/t Au,

1 sample at 7.24 g/t Au 32 samples > 500 ppm Cu,

1 sample 1775 ppm Cu Channel samples ~130 channel samples collected 23 samples > 1.0 g/t Au,

1 sample at 97.6 g/t Au 36 samples > 250 ppm Cu,

1 sample 755 ppm Cu Stream Sediment Samples 24 steam sediment samples collected 7 samples > 0.25 g/t Au,

1 sample 0.92 g/t Au 5 samples > 100 ppm Cu,

1 sample 296 ppm Cu

Table 1: Historical exploration sampling over the Fauro property4.

Historical trenching at the Fauro property has outlined multiple target areas with notable grade and thickness. A summary of these trenching results is provided below.

Target Trench No.

Length (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Meriguna Target BK1A

8 27.95

Including 2 97.60

BLHBTR1

26 5.30

Including 14 8.94

Including 10

0.10 BK9

20 4.20

Including 6 11.63

Including 2 5.04

GHT1

6 7.38

Including 1 20.40

BK1B

4 3.25

AMT1

6 2.00

And 6 1.05

Kiovakase Target BLKTR1

16 1.40

Including 4 1.14

And 6 2.51

Ballyorlo Target BBK1

16

0.045 BLBATR1

16 1.60

Including 2 6.18



Table 2: Summary of historical channel sampling at Meriguna, Kiovakase, and Ballyorlo targets on the Fauro property4.

Historical drilling at Fauro returned numerous high-grade gold intercepts, summarized in the table below:

Hole No.

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Wt. Avg Au (g/t) FDDH001

27 64 37 1.02 Meriguna Including 27 38 11 2.72

Including 28 32 4 6.75

Including 30 31 1 24.70









Hole No.

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Wt. Avg Au (g/t) FDDH002

14 129 115 0.89 Meriguna Including 14 49 35 2.08

And 119 129 10 1.51



208 209 1 44.45









Hole No.

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Wt. Avg Au (g/t) FDDH003

3 19 16 1.11 Meriguna Including 11 16 5 2.62



50 52 2 1.57









Hole No.

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Wt. Avg Au (g/t) FDDH004

136 142 6 1.52 Ballyorlo Including 136 137 1 6.97

Table 3: Summary of historical drilling results from the Meriguna and Ballyorlo targets the Fauro property4.

MerigunaTarget: Gold-bearing quartz and alteration zones (up to 3m thick) occur along major structural trends within volcanic and intrusive rocks. Soil anomalies >100 ppb Au cover ~100 x 500 m over a magnetic high. A western magnetic high flanked by elevated chargeability suggests a copper-gold porphyry target yet to be drill tested.





Figure 2: Compilation map of historical surface sampling, trenching, and drilling at the Meriguna target, Fauro property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/255787_808030ae04b8fa26_003full.jpg

Ballyorlo/Kiovakase Target: Kiovakase and Ballyorlo East are interpreted as peripheral epithermal systems surrounding a central porphyry at Ballyorlo. Ballyorlo soil Cu >500 ppm covers an area ~500 x 300 m, with porphyry-style mineralization confirmed in outcrops and drill intercepts, including Cu-mineralized breccia clasts and historical float samples up to 0.6% Cu.

The Kiovakase target contains a series of elevated Au-in-soil anomalies over an area of ~1,000 m, with numerous elevated Au rock chip samples up to 161 and 169 g/t Au.





Figure 3: Compilation map of historical surface sampling, trenching, and drilling at the Kiovakase and Ballyorlo targets, Fauro property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/255787_808030ae04b8fa26_004full.jpg

Next Steps

Historical exploration at the Fauro Project has delineated multiple near-surface, epithermal-style gold systems with strong potential for an underlying porphyry system.

Extensive historical work: including surface sampling, trenching, soil geochemistry, and reconnaissance drilling, has outlined broad zones of copper and gold mineralization ranging from 500 m to over 1000 m on target areas Ballyorlo, Kiovakase and Meriguna (Figures 2-3).

An initial site visit conducted in May 2025 served both to engage with local communities and to validate historical observations of mineralization. Rock samples were collected from the Kiovakase area confirming the presence of significant mineralization in the rocks and were submitted for assay analysis.

A phased exploration program is scheduled to begin this fall, focusing on verifying historical surficial data through systematic sampling. The results will inform the design of a potential follow-up geophysical survey aimed at identifying conductive and resistive trends typically associated with porphyry and epithermal mineral systems.

The integration of geophysical data with existing exploration results will support the planning of a targeted drilling campaign. This program will aim to confirm and expand upon historical drill results and test extensions of mineralization that remain open at depth and along strike.

*Disclaimer: References to the Lihir and Panguna deposits are provided solely to illustrate the potential scale of mineralization that could exist in similar geological settings. These references are not intended to imply that mineralization of similar type, size, or grade is present on Sankamap's property. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on Sankamap's property, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. Not all historical information including, but not limited to magnetic survey data, QAQC procedures, lab assay certificates for historical exploration and sampling is available to Sankamap metals, historical exploration was in quarterly, annual and press releases.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts world-class copper-gold deposits; including Newcrest's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au3; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna target, historical trenching has revealed highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au4, along with grab samples reaching up to 173 g/t Au4. Additionally, limited historical shallow drilling encountered 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au4, further supporting the property's prospectivity.

With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and an officer of the Company.

