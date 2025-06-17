Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") a leading innovator in AI-driven developer solutions, is pleased to that its wholly owned subsidiary, Railtown AI Tool Corporation, has entered into a licensing agreement with Quantum.IQ AI Technologies Inc. ("Quantum.IQ"). This marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at expanding Railtown's Application General Intelligence platform into the rapidly evolving field of quantum computing infrastructure and development. The partnership will specifically extend Railtown's Conductor platform to power a first-of-its-kind hybrid quantum cloud platform, designed to assist developers in seamlessly integrating quantum computing into real-world applications.

Under the agreement, Quantum IQ will license and extend the Railtown Conductor platform to enable intelligent orchestration between classical and quantum computation resources. The system will help developers identify, transition, and optimize sections of workloads for quantum execution, while maintaining critical non-quantum components on all traditional infrastructure, whether local hardware systems, public-cloud infrastructure, or on accelerated AI platforms such as CoreWeave.

Quantum.IQ's platform will serve as a critical enabler of the emerging quantum-ready software development lifecycle (Q-SDLC), offering developers a comprehensive toolkit to bridge the complexity gap between classical and quantum systems. The platform will include modules for code analysis, algorithm optimization, runtime observability, and workload decomposition - all powered by Railtown's agentic AI framework.

"We built Conductor to enable adaptive, AI-driven software systems," said Cory Brandolini CEO of Railtown AI. "Quantum IQ is using that foundation to tackle one of the most significant frontiers in computing - and we're thrilled to support them. As quantum moves from theory to practical utility, the tooling for real-world development needs to keep pace. With Railtown's infrastructure, Quantum.IQ will build a platform that allows developers to engage with quantum computing meaningfully, not as a separate discipline, but as an extension of existing workflows."

A cornerstone of the Quantum.IQ platform will be "quantum observability," providing developers with detailed insight into application performance across both classical and quantum layers. This functionality is expected to unlock new opportunities for hybrid application design in sectors including finance, logistics, climate modeling, and advanced research. Quantum.IQ plans to integrate with current quantum cloud providers such as IBM Quantum and D-Wave, alongside scalable infrastructure from the largest computing industry "hyperscalers" and AI-native compute platforms.

A developer preview version of Quantum.IQ's platform is planned to be available later this year.

Additionally, Railtown would like to announce a strategic investment via private placement of 1,200,000 units at $0.50 raising $600,000; each unit shall consist of 1 common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.75 for a period of 18 months from closing.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies is a leading provider of developer productivity engineering platforms powered by artificial intelligence. Its flagship Application General Intelligence platform helps organizations streamline software development, reduce time-to-resolution, and scale innovation with automated root cause analysis, performance optimization, and intelligent workflow automation.

About Quantum.IQ AI Technologies Inc.

Quantum.IQ is a private Canadian company driven building the next generation of quantum-AI hybrid computing solutions. The company's proprietary quantum software development platform enables intelligent orchestration between classical and quantum computation resources. The system will help developers identify, transition, and optimize sections of workloads for quantum execution and assist the development of next-generation simulation environments, and AI-assisted tools that advance quantum research and commercial deployment.

