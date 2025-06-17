New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) ("Aeries" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced the appointment of Elias (Eli) Mendoza as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer.

Eli brings over two decades of institutional experience spanning private equity, M&A, corporate strategy, and post-transaction operational transformation. His appointment strengthens Aeries' leadership as it accelerates post-listing expansion and aligns with the Company's digital modernization mandate for enterprise clients.

Eli's private equity operating depth is rooted in his experience as former Partner and COO at Siris Capital, where he helped drive enterprise value creation across portfolio investments and served on multiple boards. His other prior roles include Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Development at IBM, where he led global M&A and investment efforts, and as an Executive Director and senior investment banker at Morgan Stanley in New York and Tokyo. This career path reflects his institutional capital experience and positions him well to lead Aeries' transformation mandate: driving global expansion, deepening strategic client partnerships, and advancing revenue optimization through scalable, AI-driven transformation.

"Eli's appointment comes at an important time as we continue to expand our impact as a transformation partner for PE-backed companies," said Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries. "His strategic pedigree and hands-on operating experience enhance our ability to unlock EBITDA growth, deliver digital efficiency, and drive sustainable value creation for our clients."

Eli added, "I've worked with Aeries as a client, and I've seen the strength of its model first-hand. In today's environment, where over $1.3 trillion in PE dry powder is seeking deployment, the need for institutional-grade, AI-driven transformation partners is more urgent than ever. I'm excited to help Aeries scale its impact and deliver measurable ROI across the portfolios we serve."

Eli will report directly to CEO Ajay Khare and be based in New York. He will co-lead strategic initiatives with client-facing teams across Aeries' global operations in India, the U.S., and the Middle East.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a Nasdaq-listed partner to private equity firms, enabling value creation through enterprise transformation services and strategic operating support. The Company helps PE-backed businesses unlock operational leverage, reduce costs, and accelerate digital modernization. Founded in 2012, Aeries operates with over 1,400 professionals across delivery hubs in the U.S., India, and the Middle East.



Aeries combines automation platforms, domain expertise, and flexible engagement models to support business transformation and measurable results for global private equity portfolios.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255799

SOURCE: Aeries Technology, Inc.