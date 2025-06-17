Switzerland's Energie360° and solar tech specialist Insolight have agreed to build a 1,300-panel agrivoltaic plant on a cherry farm in Leuggern, Switzerland. The facility will combine crop protection and dynamic light management. From pv magazine France Switzerland's Insolight have revealed plans to install 1,300 solar modules, each with a nominal power of 600 W, at an agrivoltaic facility spanning 12,000 square meters of farmland in Leuggern, Canton Aargau. Farmers Rudolf Obrist and Hansjörg Erne grow cherries at the site. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in the summer. The modules, ...

