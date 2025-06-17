joimax®, the German-based market leader in technologies and methodologies for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, announces the transition of Founder and long-standing CEO Wolfgang Ries to Executive Chairman and the appointment of Maximilian Ries to Chief Executive Officer.

After founding joimax® 24-years ago, Wolfgang Ries is stepping down as CEO to focus on research and development and to lead ESPINEA® Endoscopic Spine Academy, the only endoscopic training program accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Taking over as CEO is Maximilian Ries, who during his 16-year tenure at joimax®, held diverse leadership roles in product management, R&D, operations, and finance. He served as General Manager from 2016 to 2022 before returning to Germany in 2023 where he was most recently Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Business Development of joimax®.

"I am honored to lead joimax® into the next phase of growth as we continue advancing our market-leading endoscopic spine technologies," stated Maximilian Ries. "We are seeing endoscopic spine surgery emerge as the new gold standard in minimally invasive spine care a legacy built by Wolfgang that I'm proud to continue."

In the lead-up to these transitions, joimax® strengthened its U.S. commercial team with several key changes, including the promotions of Anthony Troncale to President, Levon Zanadvorov, MD to Medical Director, Joe O'Connor to Vice President of U.S. Sales, Chris Lever to Vice President Business Operations and Finance, and Jarred Shewey to Director of Clinical Education, as well as the addition of Katherine Ray as Director of Global Marketing.

"I am handing off joimax® to a highly talented and experienced team of endoscopic spine experts under Max's leadership," said Wolfgang Ries. "I couldn't be more excited about the company's future and the continued advancement of endoscopic spine surgery."

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle."

