North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named a UK Top Consulting Firm by Consultancy.uk for the third consecutive year. The firm received a variety of platinum, gold and silver rankings in 18 service- and industry-based categories, including three new categories compared to 2024.

Consultancy.uk compiled the ranked list based on research conducted in various areas, including capability assessments, industry recognition, reputation, analyst benchmarks and thought leadership. Survey insights from executives, consultants, clients and graduates were also considered in forming the rankings.

North Highland received the following recognitions (new categories in italics

Platinum: Change Management, Healthcare, Human Resources, Process Management, Project Management

Change Management, Healthcare, Human Resources, Process Management, Project Management Gold: Banking, Data Science, Digital, Financial Services , Government , Management, Operations, Pharma Life Sciences, Public Sector, Retail, Supply Chain, Transport Logistics

Banking, Data Science, Digital, , , Management, Operations, Pharma Life Sciences, Public Sector, Retail, Supply Chain, Transport Logistics Silver:Food Beverage

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's achievements which are reflected in these rankings," said Anthony Shaw, North Highland CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and senior managing director. "As always, our success comes from our people. We combine top talent with innovative technology to create lasting impact for our clients. We're very excited about the future and continuing to deliver client value."

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

