Community-driven resource empowers developer teams of all sizes to integrate AI safely into critical workflows

Secure Code Warrior, the leading developer risk management company, today announced the availability of AI Security Rules on GitHub a first-of-its-kind, free resource to help developers generate more secure code when working with AI coding tools like GitHub Copilot, Cline, Roo, Cursor, Aider and Windsurf. These security-focused AI coding rulesets provide developers with structured, security-minded guidance that is purpose-built for real-world agent-assisted development.

Secure Code Warrior is equipping developers to leverage AI tools toward safer defaults, creating accurate and safe code from the start. The enduring vision is that security-proficient developers can produce 10 times better code when safely leveraging AI coding tools, whereas a developer lacking ongoing security proficiency will inevitably produce an equal, but opposite, effect. The coding rules seek to assist development teams in achieving the former.

"These guardrails add a meaningful layer of defense, especially when developers are moving fast, multitasking, or find themselves trusting AI tools a little too much," said Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior Co-Founder CEO. "We've kept our rules clear, concise and strictly focused on security practices that work across a wide range of environments, intentionally avoiding language or framework-specific guidance. Our vision is a future where security is seamlessly integrated into the developer workflow, regardless of how code is written. This is just the beginning."

The new security rulesets offer a pragmatic, lightweight baseline that anyone can adopt within their projects, regardless of whether they are an existing Secure Code Warrior customer.

Key features and benefits include:

Secure default promotion: Users can establish guardrails that steer AI away from risky patterns and common security missteps, such as unsafe eval usage, insecure authentication flows or failure to use parameterized queries.

Users can establish guardrails that steer AI away from risky patterns and common security missteps, such as unsafe eval usage, insecure authentication flows or failure to use parameterized queries. Ready to adapt and extend: Organized by development domain (web frontend, backend, and mobile), these rulesets are easy to extend and work with popular AI coding tools that support rule files, including GitHub Copilot, Cline, Roo, Cursor, Aider and Windsurf.

Organized by development domain (web frontend, backend, and mobile), these rulesets are easy to extend and work with popular AI coding tools that support rule files, including GitHub Copilot, Cline, Roo, Cursor, Aider and Windsurf. Enhanced consistency and collaboration: Publicly available and easily adjustable, these rules can be tailored to fit any team, tech stack or workflow, helping to align AI-generated output across projects and contributors.

This release of AI Security Rules follows several new AI and LLM content releases on the Secure Code Warrior platform. This includes the launch of four new courses, covering topics such as, "Coding With AI" and the "OWASP Top 10 for LLMs," alongside six interactive walkthrough missions, over 40 new AI Challenges, and an extensive library of guidelines and videos all focused on AI/LLM security and available on-demand. This marks only the initial phase of Secure Code Warrior's ongoing commitment to equipping developers with the knowledge and skills required for secure, AI-assisted software creation. Substantial additional content is currently in development, with further releases planned in the near future.

To start exploring the rules, visit: https://github.com/SecureCodeWarrior/ai-security-rules.

Additional Resources

Blog

About Secure Code Warrior:

Secure Code Warrior is a leader in developer risk management helping organizations strengthen their developer teams' security and risk management competencies. We do this by providing the world's leading agile learning platform that delivers the most effective secure coding solution for developers to learn, apply, and retain software security principles. More than 600 enterprises trust Secure Code Warrior to implement agile learning security programs and ensure the applications they release are free of vulnerabilities.

For more information about Secure Code Warrior, visit www.securecodewarrior.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250617569852/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Brusig, andrea.brusig@w2comm.com