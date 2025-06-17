Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Lookthrough is proud to welcome Marco Parroni to its Advisory Board, effective this month. Parroni brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in sales, marketing, and brand strategy, having held prominent roles across the automotive and financial sectors.

He began his career in sales at Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari before moving into financial services, where he spent twelve years at Bank Julius Baer-culminating in his role as Chief Marketing Officer. His track record reflects a rare blend of commercial acumen and brand vision across high-performance industries.

Parroni is also a member of the Advisory Board of Formula E. His work helped lay the foundation for its focus on sustainable mobility and its rapid ascent as a global brand in electric motorsports. Throughout his career, he has led innovation initiatives at the intersection of sustainability, mobility, and marketing.

At Lookthrough, Parroni will advise on scaling go-to-market strategies, building high-performing commercial teams, and forging global brand partnerships. His extensive international network and experience in purpose-driven leadership will strengthen Lookthrough's positioning as a key player in real estate and decarbonization analytics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marco to the Lookthrough Advisory Board," said Marcel Staub, CEO of Lookthrough. "His deep expertise in brand-led growth and his ability to connect commercial success with social impact align perfectly with our mission and momentum."

Parroni is a strong advocate of aligning business performance with purpose, believing that brands must serve both markets and society. His appointment marks a key milestone in Lookthrough's journey to scale meaningful innovation across real estate portfolios worldwide.

