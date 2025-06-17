Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors) today announced agreements to expand the multinational platform it formed in January with Grant Thornton Ireland. The platform will now include Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein and Grant Thornton in the Channel Islands (known as Grant Thornton Limited, Channel Islands).

Earlier this year, Grant Thornton Advisors announced transactions to join the platform with UAE, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and the Netherlands. Through this rapidly growing multinational platform, clients across three continents will have access to seamless and enhanced cross-border services, which are underpinned by investments in technology, people and quality.

Adding footprints in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Channel Islands strengthens the platform's unified advisory and tax solutions, as well as its independent audit and assurance practices. It also creates a powerful network of professionals in European financial hubs from Zurich and Geneva to Jersey and Guernsey, in addition to Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and UAE.

With the latest agreements, the Grant Thornton multinational platform will include approximately 13,500 professionals across nearly 60 offices stretching from the Americas across Europe to the Middle East. It is backed by an investor group led by New Mountain Capital- a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

The expanded platform will continue to be part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which comprises member firms in more than 150 markets worldwide.

"We are very pleased to have our colleagues in the Channel Islands, Switzerland and Liechtenstein join our differentiated and expanding platform," said Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors. "We're building the world's most talented team delivering seamless offerings through an expanded footprint. The result: an unparalleled client experience and unmatched quality."

"Today's announcement represents further strong additions to our platform, with a shared focus on client centricity, quality and industry-service alignment," added Steve Tennant, managing partner of Grant Thornton in Ireland. "We look forward to welcoming new colleagues across Europe as we expand in several of the world's leading finance centers."

Adam Budworth, managing partner of Grant Thornton Channel Islands, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to support our growth in the Channel Islands with access to new service offerings, technologies and investment capital. Joining the platform will only enhance the reputation of the Channel Islands on a bigger stage, while at the same time creating unique opportunities for our people."

"I am delighted about this positive development and am convinced that it is the right step for our firm in the current turbulent market environment," said Erich Bucher, CEO of Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein. "It opens up completely new perspectives for us and will enable us to push ahead with our growth strategy much more quickly."

"The Grant Thornton platform is supercharging itself with the quality, talent and advanced technologies that clients need and want," said Andre Moura and Nikhil Devulapalli, managing directors at New Mountain Capital. "The addition of these two firms both well-respected in their markets and renowned for their finance expertise will continue to elevate Grant Thornton's world-class and wide-reaching financial services offering."

Both transactions are expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

Grant Thornton Ireland is a leading multinational professional services firm with approximately 2,800 people in offices across the island of Ireland, Bermuda, Isle of Man and Gibraltar. Their tax, audit and advisory teams work with organizations across sectors including technology, insurance, asset management, banking, life sciences, and aviation, as well as the public sector.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform with Grant Thornton Ireland. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices.

With almost 60 offices across three continents including the U.S., Ireland, the UAE and other territories the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of approximately 13,500 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Grant Thornton Limited, Channel Islands

Grant Thornton Limited is a leading Channel Island practice offering a range of audit, accounting, tax, recovery and organisation, and advisory services to local and businesses worldwide.

We have been operating in Guernsey and Jersey for more than 40 years and have over 300 professionals working within the firm. Grant Thornton Limited is a member firm within Grant Thornton International, one of the world's leading international organisations of accounting and consulting firms.

As a GTIL member firm, we have access to member and correspondent firms in more than 150 countries, offering clients specialist local knowledge supported by international expertise and methodologies.

About Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein

Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein is a renowned audit and advisory firm with a well-established tax department and extensive experience in outsourcing. The firm is run by 24 partners and employs around 220 specialists in Switzerland and Liechtenstein at its branches in Schaan, Zurich, Geneva and Buchs. Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein has strong local roots and, as a member of Grant Thornton's international network, is linked at a global level. The scale of its operations as well as its concessions and licences permit Grant Thornton to meet the demands of discerning clients in both a national and international context.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com

