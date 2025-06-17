Dreamstime, the world's largest stock photography community, announced the launch of its new Zero Gravity Plan,an Unlimited Downloads subscription that promises an exciting array of high-quality images. This plan is designed to meet creatives' needs for a value-and-variety model while providing contributors with fair performance-based rewards.

Key Takeaways:

Unlimited Downloads: Unrestricted access to tens of millions of high-quality images for a flat fee. Rotating Content: Downloads are replaced by fresh content to ensure diversity and uniqueness. Performance Rewards: Payouts based on actual download performance from a dedicated monthly Contributor Royalty Pool. Sustainable Model: Balances unlimited user access with long-term and new contributor value.

As the name suggests, the Zero Gravity Planis limitless, subject to reasonable usage,giving subscribers unlimited access to an expansive collection of tens of millions of high-quality images, including landscapes, portraits, abstract art, and more. All content is licensed under Dreamstime's standard royalty-free single-seat license and is suitable for various creative projects. The plan is available for a fixed price of $39.99.

Another key feature of this plan is its dynamic content availability. Curated assets that have been part of Dreamstime's catalog for at least six months are now given a new chance to reach more audiences. Once downloaded, the media is removed from the Zero Gravity collection and replaced by fresh new content, ensuring content diversity, rotation, and most importantly, fair exposure for all contributors. Availability for images saved in carts may be subject to change.

With the launch of this new plan, Dreamstime also introduces a dedicated Contributor Royalty Pool that benefits active and emerging contributors alike. At the end of each calendar month, 40% of the gross revenue from Zero Gravity subscriptions is allocated to this pool. Contributors whose media are downloaded during the month receive a proportional share of the pool, calculated based on the number of downloads their content generates.

We have built the Zero Gravity plan with the sustainable future of the creative market in mind. We tried to balance unlimited user access without compromising quality and continued contributor engagement in the generative AI era. As always, Dreamstime is committed to remaining a fair, forward-thinking stock photo community," said Serban Enache, Dreamstime's CEO.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250617516526/en/

Contacts:

Carmen Pietraru

pr@dreamstime.com