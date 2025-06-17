Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Letter Four today announced that its Principal Architect and Co-Owner, Lauren Adams, has been distinguished as one of Fixr.com's Top 100 Architects for 2025. This esteemed national recognition highlights Adams's significant contributions to architectural design, her innovative approach, and her commitment to client-focused solutions.

Fixr.com, a leading online resource for home remodeling and construction, annually identifies professionals who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the architecture and design industry. Inclusion in this list signifies a high level of peer recognition and industry-wide respect.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be included among such a talented group of architects on Fixr.com's 2025 list," said Lauren Adams. "This recognition is a reflection of our entire team's dedication at Letter Four to creating meaningful, beautiful, and functional spaces that deeply resonate with our clients."

Adams, who co-founded Letter Four, has over two decades of experience in the architectural field. With a Bachelor of Architecture from Cornell University, her design philosophy blends artistic vision with practical construction knowledge. Under her leadership, Letter Four has become known for its comprehensive design-build services that streamline the process from concept to completion for both residential and commercial projects.

Jeremy Baker, Co-Owner and Managing Partner at Letter Four, commented, "We are immensely proud of Lauren for this outstanding achievement. Her passion for architecture and her unwavering commitment to our clients are the cornerstones of Letter Four's success."

The firm's clear 4-step process ensures transparency and client engagement throughout the design and construction journey. Letter Four specializes in creating custom homes, commercial spaces, and action plans tailored to the unique needs of each client, with a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions.

The full list of Fixr.com's Top 100 Architects for 2025 can be viewed on their official publication at https://assets.fixr.com/fixr-2025-top_architects.pdf.

About Letter Four

Letter Four is a Los Angeles-based design-build firm founded by Lauren Adams and Jeremy Baker. The firm offers a full range of architectural and construction services, providing a seamless, integrated approach to project delivery. With a focus on collaborative design and client satisfaction, Letter Four transforms visions into reality through a clear and efficient 4-step process, delivering innovative and personalized spaces.

