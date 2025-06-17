New European hub set to transform negotiation training, sales force performance, and market access with advanced AI

PharmSight Research Analytics today announces the opening of its European hub in Zug, Switzerland. Operating as PharmSight GmbH, this strategic expansion reinforces the company's commitment to deliver data-driven insights for negotiation training, sales force optimization, and market access solutions in the heart of Europe's pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Leading PharmSight GmbH is Mr Gianclaudio Floria, recently appointed CEO with over 20 years of experience in commercial operations and strategic roles at industry giants like Amgen, BMS, Fresenius Kabi, Gilead, and Alexion. A published author and recognized thought leader, Mr. Floria brings extensive international expertise in Finance, M&A, Strategic Planning, and Market Access, reinforcing PharmSight's vision for Europe.

A cornerstone of the Zug launch is the debut of Conversity, an AI-driven training platform that leverages ultra-realistic avatars, scenario-based simulations, and real-time analytics to elevate negotiation and sales performance. Conversity helps professionals navigate complex agreements, optimize market access, and refine sales engagement. With this addition to its European portfolio, PharmSight further cements its role as a trusted partner in the region's pharmaceutical landscape.

"Our Zug office marks a significant step in our global journey," said Siddharth Pathela, Co-founder of PharmSight. "We're excited to unveil Conversity, the latest addition to our proprietary AI toolkit Intellisight, Pharmlens, Pharmalert, and Cintel. Conversity is set to transform negotiation and sales training, delivering strong value to the biopharma sector."

This milestone follows PharmSight's recent launch in the U.S. market. With offices in Boston and now Zug, PharmSight is planning expansion into the Middle East and establishing an innovation center focused on AI/ML.

About PharmSight

PharmSight is a global consulting firm serving the biopharmaceutical industry through advanced data management and analytics, forecasting, CI, HEOR, reporting automation, patient analytics, and AI-driven solutions. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, with offices in Boston and Zug, PharmSight's 50+ consultants collaborate with clients worldwide to transform data into actionable insights.

About Conversity

Conversity is an AI-powered negotiation training platform designed specifically for the pharmaceutical sector. With its immersive simulations, customized scenarios, and in-depth analytics, Conversity equips professionals to master negotiation skills, enhance market access, and achieve superior sales performance.

For more information, please visit www.pharmsight.com

