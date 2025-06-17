Hainan Airlines wins SKYTRAX Highest Five-Star Airline honors for 14th Consecutive Year, and Ranks among the Skytrax World's Best Airlines Top 10 List

Recognized as 2025 "Best Airline in China" and honored with multiple awards for service excellence

PARIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17 local time, SKYTRAX, the global authority on airline and airport service standards, announced the winners of the World Award 2025 in Paris. Hainan Airlines once again secures its position among the world's top carriers, earning the SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline rating for the 14th consecutive year, and ranks No.10 in the Skytrax World's Best Airlines list. Recognized for its consistently high service standards and premium onboard experience, the airline also triumphs in three categories: Best Airlines in China, Best Airlines Staff Service in China, and Best Business Class Comfort Amenities. Zhu Tao, Vice President of HNA Aviation Group and Chairman of Hainan Airlines, was present at the ceremony to accept the honors.

Edward Plaisted, Chairman of Skytrax said: "These are very substantial achievements for Hainan Airlines, especially in winning the Best Airline in China award for a fourteenth consecutive year. Their award for the Best Airline Staff Service in China award is a great success for the management and front-line staff of Hainan Airlines, and taking the title for the World's Best Business Class Airline Amenities demonstrates the highest comfort levels they provide to customers onboard flights."

Zhu Tao, Chairman of Hainan Airlines, remarked: "We are truly honored to be recognized as a SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline for the 14th consecutive year. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team, who live out our'Five Heart' service principle-Heart of Original Aspiration, Heart of Craftsmanship, Heart of Assurance, Heart of Sincerity, Heart of Care. As we look to the future, we will continue to integrate the essence of oriental culture with modern innovation, deepening our international interpretation of end-to-end service model to create exceptional travel experiences for global passengers under the philosophy of 'Fly Your Dreams'."

Hainan Airlines continues to expand its international route network, now covering Asia, Europe, and North America. The carrier currently offers nonstop service from its major hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chongqing to key global cities including Paris, Rome, Milan, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, and Boston. As of now, the airline operates 67 international and regional routes.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the passenger journey, Hainan Airlines recently completed cabin upgrades on 16 aircraft, all now in service. Updates include expanded seat pitch and increased recline in the first 8 rows of economy class, giving travelers more space and comfort. The airline has also rolled out "Premium Economy Class" on select aircraft across 30 high-demand routes-earning strong positive feedback from customers.

Expanding on its signature "Dream Feather" visual identity, Hainan Airlines has introduced three dedicated service brands: "DREAM" "HAI" and "CARE" . Each is built around core values and aligned with distinct customer profiles. In collaboration with Cai Feng Lou, a premium Chinese dining brand under InterContinental Hotels Group, the airline debuted the second seasonal menu "Cloud Banquet: Jiangnan Flavors on a Tropical Island." Hainan Airlines has also been ranked No. 1 five times in the SKYTRAX category for "Best Business Class Comfort Amenities," with standout offerings including Bowers & Wilkins noise-canceling headphones and redesigned business class amenity kits on long-haul international flights-each upgrade reinforcing the airline's commitment to product excellence.

Further enhancing the onboard experience, Hainan Airlines recently launched its "Care Pets" program, allowing travelers to bring their four-legged companions into the cabin for the full duration of the flight. This service earned the "Innovation Award" at the 8th CAPSE Civil Aviation Innovation Competition. As the first Chinese airline to offer this feature, Hainan Airlines now provides the program at 33 airports, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Haikou. The airline also introduced a "Pet Seat Reservation" option, offering extra space to ensure animals travel comfortably.

As the first Chinese carrier to earn certification for its energy management system, Hainan Airlines has developed an innovative approach to sustainable operations that integrates safety, service, and environmental responsibility. Through four key initiatives - flight fuel-saving operations, operational optimization, onboard weight reduction, and ground energy conservation, the airline have built an integrated air-to-ground energy efficiency system, successfully implementing over 30 emissions reduction projects, including route optimization, APU replacement, and residual fuel control. These efforts highlight the airline's leadership in responsible aviation and its commitment to ongoing improvement.

Looking ahead, Hainan Airlines remains focused on delivering service excellence. With an eye toward innovation, product development, and refined attention to detail, the airline is dedicated to providing passengers with a safe, comfortable, and seamless travel experience backed by Five-Star service quality.

