Dienstag, 17.06.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research to Announce Top-Ranked 2025 Revenue Cycle Management Vendors at HFMA Annual Meeting, Based on Innovative KPI Framework

Comprehensive Rankings Leveraging Innovative KPIs Including AI Integration, Outsourcing Capabilities and Financial Resilience to Provide the Definitive Methodology for True Client Satisfaction in RCM

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Black Book Research, the healthcare industry's independent technology research firm, will unveil its highly anticipated 2025 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) vendor rankings ahead of this year's HFMA Annual National Institute. These rankings are drawn from extensive survey responses from over 11,550 RCM professionals, including representatives from hospitals, physician practices, ancillary providers, subacute and post-acute care facilities, and ambulatory care groups conducted from September 2024 through May 2025.

Black Book's rigorous evaluation leverages an innovative and expanded Key Performance Indicator (KPI) framework developed specifically for 2025. This framework assesses crucial aspects of RCM vendor performance such as generative AI integration, full-service outsourcing capabilities, patient financial transparency, and financial resilience during economic volatility.

"The enhanced 2025 KPI Framework effectively captures today's rapidly changing RCM landscape," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "Healthcare organizations demand solutions that deliver not only immediate efficiency but sustainable, long-term financial performance. Our refined KPIs ensure that vendor rankings reflect these critical client satisfaction measures accurately."

Key highlights from the expanded KPI framework include:

  • Automation and AI-Enhanced Process Efficiency

  • Predictive Analytics and Revenue Forecasting Accuracy

  • Real-Time Patient Financial Engagement

  • Denial Prevention and Revenue Protection

  • Regulatory Compliance and Audit Preparedness

  • ROI and Predictive Financial Impact

  • Scalability and Specialty Workflow Customization

Black Book's meticulous survey and validation process ensures rankings represent authentic provider satisfaction and genuine vendor performance, equipping healthcare finance leaders with meaningful, actionable insights free from vendor influence and subscriber bias.

Healthcare industry stakeholders can access numerous 2025 studies free of charge at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Research is healthcare's trusted source for unbiased user surveys, crowdsourced performance ratings, and strategic market intelligence. With over 3.3 million validated healthcare IT respondents since 2010, Black Book provides essential guidance to providers, payers, investors, and innovators navigating healthcare's digital transformation. Competitive research reports featuring over 40 categories and 400 vendors from RCM software solutions, managed services, and outsourcing will be available through the Press Office for licensing.

Media Contact:
Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
800-863-7590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-to-announce-top-ranked-2025-revenue-cycle-managem-1040226

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
