Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Announces New Officer Appointments

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the appointments of the following new Company officers: Aaron Day as Chief Executive Officer, Keith Johnson as Chief Financial Officer, Gwan Yip as Chief Product Officer, and Danielle Pederson as Senior Vice President of Marketing, effective June 13, 2025. The executive team will be responsible for running Amaze's public company operations and delivering on the company's corporate strategy.

"Amaze has the right leadership team in place to begin its next chapter as a public company," said Amaze Vice-Chairman Mike Pruitt. "As Amaze expands its presence within the $408 billion e-commerce, we need exceptional leaders like Aaron, Keith, Gwan, and Danielle to grow the brand and accelerate progress. With these appointments, we have a group of leaders offering complementary skills and diverse perspectives to create a dynamic leadership foundation. We look forward to their contributions as we all strive to deliver exceptional value for our creator-powered commerce platform."

Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Day brings over two decades of executive leadership experience to Amaze, with a track record of successfully scaling companies across multiple industries, including technology and industrial manufacturing. Previously, Day served as CEO of several companies, including Trend, and held key leadership roles with organizations such as Canva, where he contributed to its growth within the digital design space. Day's visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving Amaze's strategic evolution into a leading player in the creator content ecosystem, empowering individuals to transform their passions into thriving businesses.

Keith Johnson, Chief Financial Officer

Keith Johnson is an accomplished senior executive and corporate officer with experience in business and technology management, accounting systems, financial controls, and business development. Most recently, Johnson served as Chief Financial Officer of Fresh Vine Wine. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at Watertech Equipment & Sales, Hudson Technologies, Efficiency Technologies, and YRT. Additionally, Johnson serves on the board of directors for Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. and is the chairman of its audit committee and a member of its compensation committee. Johnson's experience with Fresh Vine Wine will be instrumental at Amaze.

Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer

Gwan Yip brings extensive experience in e-commerce, product development, and technology innovation to Amaze. Beginning his career establishing e-commerce divisions for fashion retailers in the early 2000s, Yip later founded a product-focused development agency before serving as CEO and Co-Founder of Core3D, a web-based 3D design platform that partnered with brands like Theory and Brooks Brothers. At Amaze, Yip oversees both product and engineering teams with a collaborative approach that drives rapid innovation, focusing on evolving Amaze's ecosystem into a platform that empowers creators to sell anything from anywhere.

Danielle Pederson, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Danielle Pederson brings over 15 years of marketing leadership to Amaze, with deep expertise in brand development, demand generation, and community engagement. Prior to joining Amaze, she led strategic marketing initiatives across a range of industries, aligning creative vision with data-driven execution. At Amaze, she leads Marketing with a forward-thinking approach-building scalable systems that support creator success and expand the platform's global footprint.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

