Tekumo, Inc: Tekumo Joins the Service Industry Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery, has joined the Service Industry Association (SIA). Tekumo works in the professional services industry, helping companies rethink how they deliver services. With the Tekumo Platform, service companies, OEM's and even logistic companies have transformed the way they deliver services, from enhancing field operability to automating key processes, with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Tekumo intends to bring this all to the SIA.

Its advanced platform, built on a foundation of data analytics and automation, is designed to radically enhance service operations globally. With access to SIA's expansive network of independent service providers, Tekumo will drive collaborative innovation and streamline service delivery across all sectors. This partnership is part of a broader strategy to enter new markets and enhance service operations worldwide.

Transforming Global Service Delivery Through Technology: Tekumo's platform connects advanced data analytics, automated dispatch, and real-time performance tracking to create a "smart service" ecosystem. This technology empowers service organizations to:

Automate Routine Operations: Reduce manual intervention and streamline processes from dispatch to resolution.

Enhance Operational Visibility: Leverage actionable data insights to track performance and optimize service delivery.

Expand Market Reach: Seamlessly integrate with diverse service channels, enabling rapid scalability and entry into new sales verticals globally.

Derrick Youngblood, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekumo and second-generation SIA member said, "This partnership is a key component of a comprehensive strategy to expand into new markets and enhance global service operations. It serves as a conduit for integrating systems and field resources. It enables seamless scalability and coverage expansion by leveraging the core competencies and extensive service footprint of SIA members."

Youngblood continued, "By integrating these robust technological capabilities, Tekumo is not only transforming its own service delivery model but also equipping SIA members with tools to redefine operational excellence around the globe. Joining the SIA is a significant milestone for us. Our technology, which blends real-time analytics with automation, is already changing the service landscape. We're excited to share these innovations with SIA members, helping them reduce operational friction and unlock new growth opportunities globally,"

Tekumo's VP of Strategic Partnerships, Randy Parks, added, "Having served on SIA's board as both President and Chairman for over a decade, I've seen how innovation transforms our industry. Now, as VP of Strategic Partnerships at Tekumo, I'm thrilled to rejoin the SIA community. Our cutting-edge platform built on advanced data analytics, smart automation, and real-time performance tracking offers a bold new approach to service delivery. I'm excited to work with SIA members to leverage this technology and synergies within our partnership to drive unprecedented efficiency and growth on a global scale."

About the Service Industry Association (SIA)

The Service Industry Association (SIA) is a global organization dedicated to supporting independent service companies across America, Europe, and APAC. With a focus on fostering innovation, SIA provides its members with access to in-depth market research, best practices, strategic networking opportunities, and thought leadership. SIA remains a driving force in championing the evolution of high-technology service solutions worldwide. For more details, please visit www.servicenetwork.org.

About Tekumo, Inc.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC:TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly owns Tekumo LLC. www.Tekumo.com

Tekumo offers a field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices. Distributed real-time data is at the core of all Tekumo offerings.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the advent of AI driven process efficiency, and the rise of the gig worker. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by offering On-Demand local technician resources, as well as providing a "smart interface" for the monitoring and management of connected devices.

This service platform caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

