Epique Realty: 2025 Epique PowerCON Accelerates the Future of Real Estate

Get ready to experience the future of real estate. It is Epique!

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The most advanced and agent-centric real estate brokerage in history, Epique Rea;ty, is celebrating its second annual, industry-changing event - 2025 Epique PowerCON. Happening from June 25-27 at the iconic Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN, this exclusive, high-energy event will unveil groundbreaking updates and more than 20 brand-new benefits designed to supercharge agent success.

This is the moment the Epique family comes together - the movers, the builders, the believers - all in one place, for one purpose, in one powerful movement. With only 1,000 spots available, this isn't just a conference-it's a catalyst for change. Unheard of in the industry, the event is entirely free and open to all Epique agents.

The event will feature world-renowned keynote speaker Simon T. Bailey, a former Disney leader and inspiration to millions, who will bring his brilliance and strategy to help attendees unlock their full potential.

The conference comes on the heels of a year of unprecedented growth for Epique Realty, which saw its agent count explode from just under 500 to nearly 4,000 and its home sales volume skyrocket from $117 million to over $4.2 billion in 2024 alone. This meteoric rise is a testament to the company's revolutionary agent-first model.

The financial impact of Epique's model on its agents is staggering. In 2024, the company provided over $2.1 million in free photography, $1.7 million in free signs and installations, and saved agents over $70,000 in tech fees with its proprietary AI virtual staging platform. This is in addition to industry-first benefits like a healthcare program that provided over a thousand free doctor's appointments and a prescription program that saved agent families over $72,000.

"We are proving that a brokerage can be both wildly profitable and unconditionally generous," stated Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Our commitment to the agent is absolute, and the numbers speak for themselves. We increased our revenue share payouts from $161,000 in 2023 to over $6.3 million in 2024. When we say we are agent-first, we mean it on the balance sheet. Our agents' prosperity is the single most important metric of our success."

Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, described the foundational philosophy that has driven this success. "We started with a simple, profound question: 'What would it look like if a brokerage worked for the agent instead of the other way around?' That question is the bedrock of everything we do. PowerCON is the ultimate expression of that principle, where we don't just celebrate our agents' success, we pour directly back into it, providing the tools and inspiration to build the future of this industry together."

Epique's revolutionary approach is built on a robust framework of unmatched support and technology. The company's Area Leader program has expanded to over 250 industry-leading professionals, providing over 100,000 hours of free one-on-one coaching and mentoring. This ensures that no agent is ever left behind.

"Our growth is not accidental; it is by design. A design centered entirely on agent empowerment," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We have meticulously built an ecosystem of support that anticipates and meets the needs of our agents at every turn. From our expansive mentorship programs to our award-winning AI platforms that have automated over 100,000 conversations, every innovation is implemented with one goal: to free up our agents to do what they do best-build relationships and serve clients."

Reflecting its commitment to inclusivity, the event will also feature a Spanish-language breakout session, making the cutting-edge content accessible to more of Epique Realty's diverse agent population. And of interest to many participants, there will be at least five other breakout sessions, including Area Leaders, Lofty, PowerGirls, Realty.com, and Teams.

2025 Epique PowerCON is a groundbreaking event, the culmination of a year of historic achievements and the launchpad for the next era of real estate innovation. It's where relevant conversations with important leaders create remarkable results.

About Epique Realty:

Epique Realty is the most disruptive and fastest-growing real estate brokerage in history. Built on an "agent-first" philosophy, Epique empowers its agents with a revolutionary model that includes extensive free benefits, unparalleled support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

For more information, visit EpiqueRealty.com.

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/2025-epique-powercon-accelerates-the-future-of-real-estate-1040343