Chevy Chase, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - CyLogic, the security-first enterprise cloud company, announced that its flagship offering, CyCloud, has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone is the result of months of rigorous security assessments conducted by FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization (3PAO) Fortreum. Achieving FedRAMP High Ready status underscores CyLogic's commitment to ensuring that federal agencies, government contractors, and businesses working in the cloud can benefit from the highest level of data protection and control available. This is the fourth consecutive assessment cycle in which CyLogic has achieved this designation.

"We're proud to celebrate this major accomplishment with the dedicated experts at CyLogic who've worked tirelessly to develop CyCloud," said Louis Mayberg, CEO of CyLogic. "The FedRAMP designation represents another important step we've taken over the past year to build the most secure cloud platform available to support and protect the way federal agencies, government contractors, and commercial enterprises work today."

CyCloud is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace. It offers the ease-of-use and scalability of a public cloud, the security controls and cost predictability of a private cloud, and, with its FedRAMP High Ready designation, the highest level of security available as a public cloud provider. CyCloud's FedRAMP High Ready platform delivers data security controls that exceed current regulatory requirements such as PCI, NIST, CMMC, HIPAA, and more. CyCloud is a self-service cloud infrastructure, built on VMWare Cloud Foundation, that scales to support and protect business-critical applications and data. CyCloud integrates leading technologies at the highest US government security standards.

"FedRAMP is one of the most impactful and important programs in the IT industry. It has dramatically elevated not only the security posture of cloud infrastructures that have undergone a rigorous FedRAMP assessment, but has also significantly raised the security and compliance standards for every commercial off-the-shelf technology utilized by a FedRAMP-authorized cloud provider," said Christopher Grady, CyLogic CTO. "FedRAMP's rigorous standards for continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, and security auditing compel each individual technology vendor leveraged by a FedRAMP-authorized CSP to consistently maintain elevated compliance. This powerful benefit has quietly extended strict security and compliance requirements to organizations across all other industry verticals leveraging these same technologies for themselves. This is an unspoken and often overlooked benefit of the FedRAMP program."

About CyLogic

CyLogic builds, operates, and continuously monitors cloud offerings for enterprises and government contractors requiring the highest level of security, compliance, and control over sensitive data. CyLogic's unrivaled compliance and data security solutions protect digital assets whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or on edge devices. CyLogic is the creator of CyCloud, a FedRAMP High-Ready cloud solution for the public and commercial sectors. Built on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) software, Dell Technologies TAA compliant hardware, and Equinix data centers, CyCloud combines the simplicity and scalability of a public cloud with the most rigorous cybersecurity requirements of a DoD-level private cloud. CyLogic's Cyber Platform delivers rapid security posture enhancement with top-tier data protection and resilience to organizations of any size interested in storing, managing, and accessing data from a security-first perspective.

For more information, go to cylogic.com.

