Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in low-power IoT asset tracking solutions, has partnered with HGlobal to deliver real-time equipment tracking for paramedic services across North America, highlighting the life-saving potential and cost-efficiency of its BeMini 5G tracker.

The new case study showcases how BeMini has helped emergency services locate high-value equipment such as defibrillators, stretchers, and CPR units, improving compliance, cutting costs, and enhancing field readiness. With Hamilton EMS having now deployed over 300 units, the partnership has already saved tens of thousands in lost asset replacement while dramatically improving operational efficiency.

"The BeMini is ideal for this environment: compact, rugged, and leveraging the latest 5G mobile networks to deliver reliable coverage with low power use," said Margaux Berry, VP of Strategy and Growth at BeWhere. "We're proud to work with partners like HGlobal who understand the complexity of emergency medical services."

Beyond highlighting the results, BeWhere will be releasing additional content in the coming weeks to help the public, investors, and government stakeholders better understand how low-cost, low-power IoT technology is redefining logistics, compliance, and cost containment across health, government, utilities, and transportation.

"This isn't just about hardware-it's about public safety, resource management, and scaling technology to meet the needs of essential services," said Mohammad Al-Hariri, CEO of HGlobal.

Devices are affordable and are built to last and easily recharged during scheduled equipment maintenance cycles. The solution can be deployed in days, not weeks; making it an ideal fit for time-sensitive public operations.

BeWhere is committed to helping governments, health systems, and private-sector leaders adopt scalable IoT solutions that solve real-world problems. The company will continue releasing educational case studies and success stories throughout 2025 to illustrate the growing footprint of its products and related solutions.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About HGlobal

With over 20 years of experience in providing technical support, hardware implementation, software development and project management services in emergency and allied health organizations, HGlobal has created a unique support model and service ecosystem with trusted vendors, suppliers and government infrastructure. Our expert team is ready to provide your organization the tools required to meet service delivery requirements.

