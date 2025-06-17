Anzeige
17.06.2025 14:46 Uhr
VisibleThread RFP Software Expands Global Partner Program to Promote Efficiency and Secure AI Adoption

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2025a leading provider of RFP software, recently announced the expansion of their Partner Program, enabling agencies and consultants worldwide to advocate for efficiency gains and support secure AI adoption across the RFP lifecycle.

These partners, including BTW & Co, Summit Strategy and e50k Strategic Advisory, play a critical role in educating the market, promoting best practices, and championing RFP and AI technology, raising standards through events, thought leadership, and advocacy.

As automation, accuracy, and data security gain priority in procurement, the VisibleThread Partner Program empowers consultants, bid writing agencies and digital transformation advisors to amplify this shift and drive industry-wide transformation.

"We're proud to support a growing global network of partners who are helping us shape the future of RFP management," said Micheál McGrath, VP of Marketing at VisibleThread. "This program is about more than just referrals; it's about alignment, shared values, and driving meaningful conversations around efficiency and technology."

With RFPs playing a critical role in enterprise growth, the need for clarity, speed, consistency and data security has never been greater. This program ensures agencies and advisors can elevate their voice - championing smarter, more secure and efficient approaches to proposal development.



Micheal McGrath, VP of Marketing micheal.mcgrath@visiblethread.com

