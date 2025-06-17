Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 16:09
154,78 Euro
-0,53 % -0,82
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,08155,5016:25
155,10155,4816:25
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE begins trading on NYSE Texas

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 17th

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, will see its shares begin trading on NYSE Texas today following its dual listing. This year, NYSE Texas became the first securities exchange to operate in the Lone Star State.
  • Stocks are down fractionally Tuesday morning as traders continue to monitor conflict in the Middle East. President Trump cut short his trip to the G7 Summit to return to Washington D.C. as attacks continued.
  • President Trump downplayed the chances of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and on Truth Social on Monday, called for an immediate evacuation of Tehran.

Opening Bell
Virtu Financial (NYSE: VIRT) celebrates its transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
Equifax (NYSE: EFX) celebrates the 125th anniversary of the company's founding in Atlanta

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712845/NYSE_Market_Update_June_17.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5374329/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-begins-trading-on-nyse-texas-302483859.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.