ALMACO D1 Data Collection Unit: Precision Plot Harvest Data in Real-Time

NEVADA, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The ALMACO D1 Data Collection Unit is a new modern seed research solution designed to deliver precise, real-time plot harvest yield data. Built with an advanced design, exceptional durability, and an intuitive user interface, D1 provides accurate data on test weight, shell weight, and moisture levels, enabling earlier advancement decisions in seed research.

D1 ensures seamless integration with existing systems, making it a cost-effective upgrade for research professionals. The technology is compatible with ALMACO plot harvesters, seed processing lines, and individual threshers and is the only plot harvest data solution that can be used with ALMACO packagers.

Researchers can capture multi-crop harvest data, all from a single solution. D1 measures yield data for virtually all crop types including corn, soybeans, wheat, sorghum, canola, sunflowers, and more. No matter the crop, D1 measures with accuracy and precision.

Designed for all-weather performance, there is no need to remove D1 in poor weather, during transport, or to be stored overnight. The technology is water resistant, rust resistant, dust resistant, and capable of operating at high or low temperatures.

D1 can be placed out of sight for improved operator visibility, and it is completely controlled from the main harvest software display. With no internal battery or additional display needed, D1 is low maintenance and removes the risk of losing curves due to power loss. Moisture and weight curves are stored in the harvest software and not the D1 control box, so there is no need to switch units between harvesters.

The D1 interface is simple to use, easy to navigate, and includes built-in diagnostics for greater uptime. With the intuitive design, use less time training staff and more time gathering data in the field. Calibration for D1 is a simple process with easy calibration guides built into the system. Calibration supports any size moisture blade for client accuracy specifications-including large moisture blades for high data precision.

ALMACO uses decades of experience in seed research to provide solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the industry. For more information about D1, visit the ALMACO Website or contact us at sales@almaco.com.

