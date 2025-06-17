BergerCPAFirst: The CPA Firm You Can Trust

For over 35 years, CPA firm BergerCPAFirst has successfully provided personalized tax and accounting services at an affordable fee to maximize tax benefits for small and midsize businesses.

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Small business owners create the backbone of the American economy by reaching for the American dream, but this dream doesn't come tax free. Without proactive expertise, it can become a nightmare come tax season.

Ravee Shrinivas, CPA, MBA, and Ramki Sankar, CPA, MBA



"Taxes are complex and intimidating," says Ravee Shrinivas, CPA, MBA, managing partner of BergerCPAFirst. "We work with people who have ambition and are ready to profit from it. Whether they're a contractor, restaurant owner, startup, medical practice, tech company, or any other business, we personalize our services to provide a good tax return and maximize benefits."

The New Jersey-based CPA firm offers small and medium-sized businesses Tax Accounting and Advisory services. These services empower business owners to focus on their strengths while trusting that complex tax laws will work in their favor.

"We don't expect our clients to understand taxes. It's a process that we've spent our lives getting good at," says Ramki Sankar, CPA, MBA, cofounder and managing partner. "We use our knowledge to develop tailormade tax and accounting strategies that allow our clients to keep as much of their hardearned money as possible."

"American tax laws are written for the capitalist. They're written for the business owner. They're powerful laws, but you need knowledge to learn how to use them in your favor."

Tailoring Taxes

Taxes are personal, so BergerCPAFirst tailors tested strategies to each client based on a growing knowledge of how to use tax laws to the advantage of the client's industry.

"Every industry has unique tax implications," says Shrinivas. "Tax laws apply differently to someone selling goods online than to a medical practitioner, for example. We learn everything we can about the client's business, looking through their previous two years' tax returns to see what's going on and find which tax laws they can benefit from.

"American tax laws are written for the capitalist," he continues. "They're written for the business owner. They're powerful laws, but you need knowledge to learn how to use them in your favor."

Beyond Tax Season

The BergerCPAFirst team mixes tax and accounting knowledge to create proactive monthly financial statements for clients to enhance performance and create an efficient tax return that provides security beyond tax season.

"Many business owners take tax preparation too lightly, treating it as an annual event during tax season," says Sankar. "When you track it monthly, you can see if your business is making money or losing it and use that information to your advantage."

The sooner a business owner determines the entity's setup, the better BergerCPAFirst can determine practical tax advantages. The best time to start is right away.

"If you're serious about your business and are ready to achieve the American dream, it's wise to consult with a tax professional from the start to make informed decisions," says Shrinivas. "We can use our knowledge to save you money and give you the priceless feeling of peace of mind."

SOURCE: BergerCPAFirst

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-cpa-firm-you-can-trust-1022418