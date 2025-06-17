Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Tower 25 Digital Marketing Agency Honored as Santa Monica's 'Most Loved Digital Marketing Business'

Premier SEO and Digital Marketing Agency Tower 25 Recognized as 'Most Loved Business' by Santa Monica Daily Press and Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete's Office

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Tower 25, a premier SEO and digital marketing agency, has been recognized as "Most Loved Business" by the Santa Monica Daily Press and Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete's office, an accolade awarded through the city's annual "Most Loved" contest. This community-driven initiative celebrates local businesses that have made significant contributions to the city's economic and cultural landscape.

Tower 25 Most Loved Marketing Agency

Tower 25 Most Loved Marketing Agency
Mayor Lana Negrete of Santa Monica and Brad McLaughlin, CMO of Tower 25 Digital Marketing

The "Most Loved" awards, organized by the Mayor's Office and Santa Monica Daily Press, in collaboration with the Buy Local Santa Monica Committee and other local organizations, highlight businesses that resonate deeply with residents and visitors alike. This year's contest saw over 200 nominated companies across 85 categories, reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of Santa Monica's business community.

In recognition of this achievement, Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete presented Tower 25 with a commendation, acknowledging the agency's dedication to supporting local enterprises and enhancing the city's digital presence.

"We're honored to be named the most loved digital marketing agency in Santa Monica for 2025," said Brad McLaughlin, Director of SEO and Lead Generation at Tower 25. "We've been proudly working with growing businesses in California for years, and it's been our honor to work with so many small businesses in the city of Santa Monica. If you're not working with us, you should be. Give me a call!"

For more information about Tower 25's services and to explore client success stories, visit https://tower25.com.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Media Manager
info@tower25.com

SOURCE: Tower 25



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tower-25-digital-marketing-agency-honored-as-santa-monicas-most-1039177

