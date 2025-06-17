GovRecover Reaches $16.2M in Forgotten Funds Recovered, Disrupting One of America's Most Overlooked Financial Gaps-One Dollar at a Time

Georgia-Based Startup is Redefining How Everyday Americans Reclaim Forgotten Assets from Institutions That Lost Touch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / GovRecover , a licensed, tech-enabled asset recovery service, announced today it has surpassed $16.2 million in recovered funds-less than a year after its founding in June 2024. Making a meaningful difference for everyday Georgians, the bootstrapped startup is modernizing one of the most outdated and overlooked areas of personal finance using cutting-edge tools and human-first support.

GovRecover is shining a light on a financial blind spot many Americans don't even realize exists-a hidden ecosystem of forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance payouts, and dormant assets that quietly transfer to institutional holding accounts after periods of inactivity. These funds often fall through the cracks due to outdated addresses, name changes, or administrative oversight. Once assets are deemed abandoned, they're frequently held by institutions-including government agencies and state departments-that rarely notify the rightful owners and, in many cases, are allowed to hold onto the money indefinitely.

"Most people have no idea they're owed money-sometimes thousands of dollars-because the system isn't designed to proactively return it," said Ricky Maldonado, Co-Founder and CEO of GovRecover. "For everyday Americans, that money can mean groceries, rent, or a sense of financial security. We created GovRecover to fix a broken process and bring it into the modern era. With powerful technology, clear communication, and zero upfront costs, we're turning what used to be a bureaucratic black hole into something empowering, transparent, and human."

GovRecover offers a risk-free, no-upfront-cost model powered by proprietary search tools, SMS support, and a streamlined digital-first experience. Recovering funds is as simple as verifying your identity and letting GovRecover's team handle the paperwork-through to the moment a check arrives in your mailbox.

Here's how it works:

Discovery - Funds are identified through deep searches of institutional and government-held databases.

Outreach - GovRecover contacts the rightful owner or responds to inbound inquiries.

Verification - Identity is confirmed to prevent fraud.

Processing - The GovRecover team manages all filings and paperwork.

Recovery - Once the claim is approved, the individual receives the funds. Only then does GovRecover collect a commission-if you don't get paid, they don't get paid.

By removing friction, risk, and red tape, GovRecover is transforming what was once a painful and opaque process into a secure, seamless experience.

"GovRecover helped me to get back a life insurance policy that I thought was long gone," said Michelle G. from Atlanta.

To learn more, or for people in Georgia, find out if you're owed forgotten funds, visit www.govrecover.org .

About GovRecover

GovRecover is a licensed, tech-driven service dedicated to helping individuals reclaim dormant bank accounts, unpaid insurance policies, and other overlooked assets. By combining advanced technology, no-upfront-fee policies, and SMS inquiry support, GovRecover continues to make the recovery process secure, transparent, and user-friendly-proving that reclaiming lost money can be both legitimate and straightforward. For more information, visit www.govrecover.org .

Media Contact:

Contact: Ricky Maldonado, Co-Founder

Email: media@govrecover.org

Phone: 6785510236

SOURCE: govrecover

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/govrecover-reaches-16.2m-in-forgotten-funds-recovered-disrupting-1039489