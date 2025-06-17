TalentBridge Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Leading talent solutions provider TalentBridge has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year's list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures-whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. TalentBridge is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"We believe that people are the heart of every business, which is why we've invested so intently in developing our company's workplace culture," said Thomas Ioele, CEO at TalentBridge. "We're fueled by the idea of forging meaningful connections-whether it's with our clients, our candidates, or within our team. Our recruiters aren't just good at what they do; they're driven and passionate about connecting talent with opportunity, and we're proud that Inc. has identified this by naming TalentBridge to this year's Best Workplaces List."

As a global staffing and recruiting firm, TalentBridge propels success by bridging the gap between businesses seeking exceptional talent and job-seekers ready to make an impact across a variety of industries.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it-they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About TalentBridge

For 40 years, TalentBridge has been at the forefront of total talent solutions, helping businesses find the right talent and professionals unlock meaningful career opportunities. With a presence in four countries, TalentBridge delivers onshore, nearshore, and offshore solutions tailored to evolving workforce needs. From Information Technology, Banking & Finance, Engineering, to Professional Services and beyond, TalentBrige's expertise ensures companies get the right talent, right when they need it. Learn more at www.talentbridge.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

