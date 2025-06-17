Anzeige
17.06.2025
The Law Firm for Tenant Rights Inc. Announced a $500,000 Settlement for a Group of Disabled Tenants in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The Law Firm for Tenant Rights Inc. announced a $500,000 settlement for a group of disabled tenants who were illegally evicted from their rent-controlled apartment in Oakland under a fraudulent relative owner move-in eviction.

Law Firm for Tenant Rights

Law Firm for Tenant Rights
www.LawFirmforTenantRights.com

The tenants had lived in the building for over 15 years when their landlord illegally claimed that a family member would move in. The eviction violated Oakland's Just Cause for Eviction Ordinance, which protects tenants from wrongful displacement.

"We're proud to have secured justice for our clients," said Rahman Popal, attorney at The Law Firm for Tenant Rights Inc. "This settlement recognizes the harm they suffered and sends a clear message to landlords: the rights of disabled tenants must be respected."

The settlement ensures that the tenants are compensated for the disruption and trauma caused by the illegal eviction, while also highlighting the ongoing need for robust tenant protections in Oakland.

Contact Information

Rahman Popal
Managing Partner Law Firm for Tenant Rights
popal@firmfortenantrights.com
(866) 939-8224

SOURCE: Law Firm for Tenant Rights



