DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Wins Gold at 2025 Globee Awards for Disruptors

Recognized for Industry-First DevOps Platform Automating Compliance and Cloud Scaling

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / DuploCloud , the industry leader for AI and automation in DevOps, today announced it has been named a Gold Winner at the 5th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors, a global recognition program that honors the most transformative companies, products, and leaders reshaping industries through bold innovation.

DuploCloud received the Disruptor of the Year "Gold Winner" recognition for its pioneering AI and automation in DevOps Platform - an industry-first solution that empowers developers to deploy secure, compliant cloud infrastructure without needing deep DevOps expertise. By automating cloud provisioning, security, and compliance across major frameworks (SOC 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO, etc.), DuploCloud has become the platform of choice for engineering teams looking to move fast without compromising on governance.

The Globee® Awards for Disruptors celebrate breakthrough thinking and technologies that challenge the status quo and create lasting market impact. Winners are selected based on innovation, effectiveness, and the potential to drive meaningful change.

"Being honored with a Globee® Award for Disruptors is a proud moment for our entire team," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "This recognition reaffirms our mission to democratize DevOps and compliance by putting it on autopilot - so companies of all sizes can focus on innovation, not infrastructure."

Building on this momentum, DuploCloud recently launched its Agentic Help Desk , a new AI-powered experience that enables developers to troubleshoot high-level, cross-system problems, configure, and scale their cloud environments using natural language. The Agentic Help Desk brings context-aware assistance and execution to DevOps workflows - eliminating manual work and friction and accelerating time-to-resolution for development teams.

"The 2025 winners represent the spirit of disruption that's shaping the future of business," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "These innovators are not just responding to change - they are creating it."

DuploCloud's platform continues to gain momentum with high-growth startups and enterprise teams alike, especially in regulated industries like healthcare, fintech, and SaaS. Its unique low/no-code interface allows developers to go from application specification to full-stack, production-ready environments - secured and compliant - within minutes.

Learn more about DuploCloud's solutions at https://duplocloud.com/ .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry leader in AI for DevOps, empowering teams to build, configure, secure, and operate cloud infrastructure through intelligent agents and end-to-end automation. Designed to eliminate the complexity and inefficiency of traditional DevOps, the platform automates provisioning, security, and compliance, reducing the need for custom scripts or large DevOps teams. With integrated agentic AI capabilities, DuploCloud enables teams to troubleshoot, optimize, and manage cross-infrastructure operations in real time using natural language. Founded by the original engineers behind AWS and Microsoft Azure, DuploCloud powers developer self-service and operational scale for startups, SMBs, ISVs and enterprise platform teams. The company is backed by Mayfield, WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, and Monta Vista Capital. For more information, visit https://duplocloud.com/ .

