Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autocam Medical Announces $70 Million Manufacturing Expansion in Warsaw, Indiana

WARSAW, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Autocam Medical, a global leader in precision-machined medical devices, announces plans to construct a 100,000 SF state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana. This expansion strengthens the company's long-term commitment to high-tech job creation, technical innovation, and deep partnership with the City of Warsaw, commonly known as the "Orthopedic Capital of the World."

Warsaw rendering

Warsaw rendering
A rendering of Autocam Medical's new manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana

Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with anticipated completion and occupancy within 12 to 18 months of groundbreaking. The facility, which will be built on a 15-acre parcel at the Northeast corner of N 200W and US-30, represents a capital investment of over $70 million in building and advanced manufacturing equipment.

"Warsaw offers a workforce with technical excellence in the medical device space and unique industry leadership. That's exactly the kind of environment where we want to invest," said John C. Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Autocam Medical. "We are thrilled to expand in the Warsaw community and contribute to its continued leadership in orthopedic innovation."

The company currently employs 10 people at the Medtronic building in Warsaw, but is expected to create up to 300 high-skill jobs with the expansion. This includes CNC machinists, engineers, and a wide range of technical and manufacturing roles. At Autocam Medical's Michigan location, the average machinist's salary exceeds $74,000 annually, and the company is looking at similar wage levels in Warsaw.

Autocam Medical selected Warsaw for its renowned expertise in orthopedic manufacturing, proximity to key customers and suppliers, and vibrant workforce culture. The facility is designed to maximize visibility and brand impact, as its location on a high-traffic corridor will serve as both a production hub and a recruitment tool for future talent.

Contact Information:

Craig Clark
Public Relations Consultant
craig@clarkcommunication.com

.

SOURCE: Autocam Medical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/autocam-medical-announces-70-million-manufacturing-expansion-in-warsaw-1040347

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.