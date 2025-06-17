Autocam Medical Announces $70 Million Manufacturing Expansion in Warsaw, Indiana

WARSAW, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Autocam Medical, a global leader in precision-machined medical devices, announces plans to construct a 100,000 SF state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana. This expansion strengthens the company's long-term commitment to high-tech job creation, technical innovation, and deep partnership with the City of Warsaw, commonly known as the "Orthopedic Capital of the World."

Warsaw rendering

A rendering of Autocam Medical's new manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana

Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with anticipated completion and occupancy within 12 to 18 months of groundbreaking. The facility, which will be built on a 15-acre parcel at the Northeast corner of N 200W and US-30, represents a capital investment of over $70 million in building and advanced manufacturing equipment.

"Warsaw offers a workforce with technical excellence in the medical device space and unique industry leadership. That's exactly the kind of environment where we want to invest," said John C. Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Autocam Medical. "We are thrilled to expand in the Warsaw community and contribute to its continued leadership in orthopedic innovation."

The company currently employs 10 people at the Medtronic building in Warsaw, but is expected to create up to 300 high-skill jobs with the expansion. This includes CNC machinists, engineers, and a wide range of technical and manufacturing roles. At Autocam Medical's Michigan location, the average machinist's salary exceeds $74,000 annually, and the company is looking at similar wage levels in Warsaw.

Autocam Medical selected Warsaw for its renowned expertise in orthopedic manufacturing, proximity to key customers and suppliers, and vibrant workforce culture. The facility is designed to maximize visibility and brand impact, as its location on a high-traffic corridor will serve as both a production hub and a recruitment tool for future talent.

