Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to Exchange approval, it is closing an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,300,298. This includes a Flow-Through component of 5,145,747 units for proceeds of $849,048. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share at $0.165 and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.25 for twenty-four months from closing.

The company has also received subscriptions for 3,610,000 units of non-flow-through common shares for proceeds of $451,250. Each unit of non-flow through share consists of one common share at $0.125 and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.25 for twenty-four months from closing.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. Finder's fees of $54,279 and broker's warrants of 351,657, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $0.165 for twenty-four months from closing, are payable to registered dealers.

The gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), to advance the Corporation's Thundercloud gold project in Ontario (see press release of June 2, 2025 for 2025 drill program plan). The proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2025, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.

The net proceeds received from the non-flow-through Offering will be used for working capital.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

