Austria has installed Europe's largest photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar system at a stadium, using Sunmaxx modules combined with geothermal energy and brine heat pumps to provide climate-neutral electricity and heat. From pv magazine Germany Ferry-Dusika-Hallenstadion, an indoor arena in Vienna, will soon reopen as a new sports stadium following a renovation that included the installation of more than 1,130 PVT hybrid modules from German manufacturer Sunmaxx. Partner companies Wagner Solar GmbH, Fortuna Solar eG, and FIN - Future is Now Kuster Energielösungen GmbH were responsible for the installation ...

