New Features and Capabilities Include Delegated Release, Print AI Agent (Beta), Redefined Print and Document Management

Vasion, a pioneer in serverless printing and AI-enabled automation, today announced new features and product updates, including Delegated Release, that provide powerful enhancements for IT leaders across security, automation, interoperability, and sustainability.

"As leaders across industries navigate increasingly complex physical and digital environments, they're seeking solutions to automate processes without sacrificing security," said Corey Ercanbrack, Vasion CPTO. "Vasion is committed to making digital transformation accessible to all, with continual innovation and leveraging the latest AI technology to achieve this goal. This launch empowers IT teams and end users to remove friction from everyday workflows, reduce the burden on help desks, and focus on strategic initiatives to drive real impact. With unmatched security, expanded compatibility, and AI-powered automation, we're transforming print management into a seamless, future-ready experience for all businesses."

With this release, Vasion continues to meet the unique needs of highly regulated industries like healthcare and government, as well as complex industries like manufacturing, with tailored features-from HIPAA-compliant printing to SAP integration and defense-level security.

"Enterprises today are rethinking the role of infrastructure in driving business transformation, seeking solutions that not only enhance operational resilience but also advance long-term strategic priorities," said Geoffrey Wilbur, Research Manager, Imaging, Printing and Document Solutions at IDC. "Vasion's platform evolution and latest features reflect a clear understanding of this shift-enabling organizations to break free from legacy constraints and embrace a more agile, secure, and sustainable digital future."

Vasion's key new features and capabilities include:

Security and Predictability Security advancements empower organizations to operate with confidence in even the most regulated environments. Highlights:

Delegated Release: Securely release print jobs on behalf of others-no more credential sharing or compromised security-and preserve audit trails.

Securely release print jobs on behalf of others-no more credential sharing or compromised security-and preserve audit trails. Vasion Automate Fed: Vasion has achieved a Department of Defense provisional authorization (DoD PA), while pursuing FedRAMP High certification, and now all customers benefit from rigorous defense-grade security standards.

Vasion has achieved a Department of Defense provisional authorization (DoD PA), while pursuing FedRAMP High certification, and now all customers benefit from rigorous defense-grade security standards. Scheduled Release SaaS: Predictable product release cycles to help IT teams plan ahead and avoid disruptions.

Simplify and Automate Vasion streamlines print and document workflows with AI:

Print Agent (Beta): Let AI handle print queue updates and settings with natural language commands-no CSVs needed.

Let AI handle print queue updates and settings with natural language commands-no CSVs needed. Vasion Automate: Embedded AI delivers powerful document processing and interrogation via Amazon Bedrock, Guardrails, and Rekognition.

Embedded AI delivers powerful document processing and interrogation via Amazon Bedrock, Guardrails, and Rekognition. Vasion Output SAP Integration and Quick Config: Slash migration time for output management and critical print by standardizing and streamlining configurations across any environment.

Sustainability and Scalability: Drive purpose from printed documents and easily expand solutions across your environment with:

Vasion Sustainability (beta): Enable users to print responsibly and with greater purpose with environmental impact offsets through certified reforestation initiatives.

Enable users to print responsibly and with greater purpose with environmental impact offsets through certified reforestation initiatives. Scan to Network: Digitize physical documents and make the data accessible via secure network folders.

Digitize physical documents and make the data accessible via secure network folders. Increased Interoperability: Additional device and operating system compatibility including IGEL, mobile Intune, Konica Minolta, and more.

With these latest product updates, Vasion enables users to more seamlessly automate their print and document workflows, improve security, and achieve their sustainability goals.

Customers may sign up for the AI Print Agent beta here.

Learn more about the latest updates here: https://vasion.com/spring-launch-2025

About Vasion

Vasion empowers technical leaders to modernize IT infrastructure by eliminating print servers and digitizing business processes, all from a secure, cloud-native platform. With AI-powered automation, Vasion streamlines print and document workflows across any device or location, removing GPOs, scripts, and helpdesk overhead. Our solutions offer centralized control, granular access management, and seamless integration with systems like EPIC, SAP, and Oracle-giving IT a single platform that makes it easy to automate print, delivery, tracking, and critical document management while maintaining compliance-and drive immediate impact and scalable growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250617292734/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Isabella Shaw

vasion@pancomm.com