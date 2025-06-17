New initiative expands external collaboration and accelerates innovation in mathematical optimization.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced the launch of the Gurobi Innovation Lab-a strategic initiative designed to promote high-impact, cross-disciplinary innovation in collaboration with customers, academic institutions, strategic partners, and Gurobi experts.

Supporting Gurobi's mission to solve the world's most complex challenges through optimization, the Gurobi Innovation Lab creates a dynamic environment for exploring new ideas, rapidly prototyping solutions, and driving breakthroughs that transcend traditional boundaries.

"As an innovation-obsessed organization, the Gurobi Innovation Lab reflects our belief that the best ideas don't live in silos," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "By encouraging collaboration across disciplines and welcoming input from our academic and industry partners, we're creating a space where innovation can thrive and where bold ideas can lead to real-world impact."

Objectives of the Gurobi Innovation Lab include:

Accelerate Idea Exploration: Provide the structure and support to rapidly test, refine, and scale promising concepts.

Provide the structure and support to rapidly test, refine, and scale promising concepts. Enable External and Internal Collaboration: Build deeper partnerships with academic institutions, research centers, and strategic third parties to co-develop forward-looking projects.

Build deeper partnerships with academic institutions, research centers, and strategic third parties to co-develop forward-looking projects. Foster Cross-Disciplinary Innovation: Solve high-value challenges through joint efforts that integrate technology, research, and real-world applications.

Solve high-value challenges through joint efforts that integrate technology, research, and real-world applications. Inspire Industry Impact: Translate innovative thinking into practical outcomes that benefit customers and the broader optimization community.

Projects within the Gurobi Innovation Lab may include:

Novel optimization methods and techniques

Real-world use cases in emerging or underserved industries

Integration of data science, AI, and machine learning with optimization

Human-centered design and advanced user experience innovations

Academic research collaborations and open innovation challenges

The Gurobi Innovation Lab will actively identify and incubate opportunities in partnership with both external and internal stakeholders. Whether through co-development of optimization solutions, joint academic studies, or thought leadership efforts, the Gurobi Innovation Lab aims to drive outcomes that extend beyond software, delivering tangible value across industries. This will accelerate the development of groundbreaking initiatives, building on successes like the Burrito Optimization Game and Gurobi AI Modeling.

For more information about the Gurobi Innovation Lab or to explore collaboration opportunities, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/gurobi-innovation-lab/.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

