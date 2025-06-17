SmartFare Combines Intelligent Flight Booking with On-the-Ground Quality Assurance to Ensure Travel Value and Confidence

Exoticca, the travel technology company specializing in expertly curated, multi-destination travel experiences, today announced the launch of SmartFare, its proprietary, AI-powered platform designed to maximize convenience, value, and quality across flights, accommodations, transfers, and destination-centric activities.

A Technology Ecosystem That Thinks Like an Agent

Conventional travel booking platforms often overwhelm travelers with options, even while they only offer one or two aspects of a trip, like flights and hotels. Additionally, lower fares and rates often come at the cost of quality. Because it thinks more like an agent than a database, SmartFare strikes the balance between cost and ease of travel, and its AI-driven technology is built to scale.

SmartFare can sort through 6.5 million individual flights daily. It considers an array of factors including flight duration, number of layovers, arrival timing, and price before selecting the best flight options that suit the corresponding Exoticca trip. This powerful system allows Exoticca to respond to dynamic market conditions, especially during high-demand times like Black Friday, when the company may need to create more than one thousand trip options in a single day.

Beyond flights, SmartFare also evaluates hotel, transfer, and activity options, leveraging Exoticca's partnerships with hundreds of local travel vendors to ensure the best prices and experiences. In addition to pricing, the technology considers factors like location and guest experience for hotels; quality of service and customer sentiment for experiences; and fleet and service quality for transfers. SmartFare ultimately combines its recommendations for flights and local land services to create seamless, stress-free itineraries.

"Exoticca is changing the way that travelers plan their journeys by blending cutting-edge technology with deep local expertise," said Pere Vallès, CEO of Exoticca. "With SmartFare, we're curating experiences that deliver exceptional value and quality, both in the air and on the ground. We want travelers to enjoy every step of their journey without stress or compromise."

The Best Prices, Guaranteed

Exoticca takes its dedication to offering exceptional rates a step further with its Best Price Guarantee. Exoticca guarantees that if travelers find a lower price on a comparable travel package than the one the company offers, it will match that price. Ultimately, this means that travelers can be sure they're getting the best value while still receiving the end-to-end Exoticca experience.

Exoticca understands that life is unpredictable and plans can change. The company offers Flex Cancellation for only $99 per person a fraction of the cost of many other travel companies no questions asked.

SmartFare, Best Price Guarantee, and Flex Cancellation all provide the level of assurance that travelers are looking for. By combining technology, expert insight, and unparalleled customer service, Exoticca makes it possible for customers to take dream trips to bucket-list destinations without the stress typically associated with planning.

For more information on Exoticca's travel itineraries and current deals, visit www.exoticca.com.

About Exoticca

Exoticca is a travel technology company that reimagines how travelers experience extraordinary destinations. Leveraging local experts along with advanced AI and machine learning, the company removes the stress of travel planning and offers comprehensive, affordable multi-destination trips. With a focus on technology, affordability, and personalized travel, Exoticca strives to transform how people explore the world, making extraordinary travel experiences accessible to everyone. Exoticca is based in Barcelona, Spain, and offers trips to more than 70 destinations worldwide.

