HaystackID Elevates Legal Tech Strategy Across Europe with Case Insight and CoreFlex

Firm deepens support for cross-border regulatory response and AI-enabled investigations through expanded international initiatives

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory, and cybersecurity environments, today announced its sponsorship and expert participation at LegalTechTalk 2025, Europe's leading legal transformation conference. As part of its involvement, the company will highlight two key international offerings: CoreFlex, its unified service interface, and Core Intelligence AI Case Insight, its generative AI-powered matter intelligence engine.

LegalTechTalk 2025 will take place on June 26-27 at InterContinental London - The O2. The event brings together global legal professionals to explore how artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced data capabilities are reshaping legal operations. HaystackID's participation reinforces its growing presence across Europe and reflects a broader strategy to deliver highly responsive, globally scalable legal technology services.

As part of the conference agenda, HaystackID Chief Innovation Officer Michael Sarlo will join industry leaders from Simmons & Simmons, Baker McKenzie, A&O Shearman, and EY for a featured panel titled "Navigating Emerging Data Sources in E-Discovery & Investigations," scheduled for Thursday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m. BST. The session will address new categories of electronically stored information (ESI), the implications for legal investigations, and best practices for managing discovery in the context of global privacy and compliance frameworks.

This panel discussion directly connects to HaystackID's latest technology offerings, which are specifically designed to handle the complex, emerging data sources that challenge traditional discovery methods.

Throughout the event, HaystackID professionals will meet with attendees to discuss its latest international capabilities, including Core Intelligence AI Case Insight, which enables legal teams to uncover key facts, map relationships, and mitigate risk in high-volume data environments using advanced GenAI technology, and CoreFlex, a flexible service interface designed to support the efficient coordination of complex legal workflows across borders.

"These two offerings reflect our mission to simplify and strengthen how global organizations manage legal and data challenges," said Hal Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of HaystackID. "Whether addressing the fragmented nature of international regulatory environments or accelerating insight in high-volume matters, Case Insight and CoreFlex deliver the coordination and clarity legal teams need today."

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve across regions, HaystackID is focused on building technologies and services that align with both global demands and local compliance requirements. With its European headquarters located in Dublin, the company provides regionally anchored support that complements its scalable global operations. Directly addressing complex cross-border data challenges ranging from GDPR and the UK Data Protection Act to emerging AI governance models, HaystackID's offerings are structured to support scalable, privacy-first legal operations across jurisdictions.

LegalTechTalk is one of several major international events HaystackID is supporting in 2025. Earlier this year, the firm participated in Latitude59 in Tallinn, the Dublin Tech Summit in Ireland, and Relativity Fest London, where it shared advancements in secure, scalable AI-powered discovery. HaystackID is also preparing for continued engagement at the International Data Law Forum (IDLF) in Berlin, where cross-border data governance, AI accountability, and legal risk management will be central topics of discussion.

"European legal and compliance teams are navigating a time of unprecedented change, and we're proud to be supporting their efforts with purpose-built technologies and services," said Nate Latessa, Chief Revenue Officer at HaystackID. "LegalTechTalk gives us an excellent opportunity to listen, learn, and lead with solutions that meet international expectations for quality, privacy, and performance."

In addition to event participation, HaystackID is providing real-time insights and analysis through Newsline by HaystackID, the company's dedicated Media and Commentary Platform. Newsline covers LegalTechTalk and other major developments shaping the future of legal technology, cybersecurity, and data protection.

"We've long supported clients across Europe, but this year marks a new level of visibility for HaystackID in the region," said Erin Meyer, Vice President of Marketing Operations at HaystackID. "By sponsoring and attending major events like LegalTechTalk, we're reinforcing our commitment to the European market, deepening relationships, and highlighting the powerful technology and expertise we bring, especially in the areas of AI and data privacy. We're here to add value, strengthen connections, and demonstrate why leading organizations continue to trust HaystackID."

To learn more about HaystackID and its international capabilities, or to connect with a HaystackID team member during LegalTechTalk 2025, visit HaystackID.com .

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Cybersecurity, Core Intelligence AI, and ReviewRight® Global Managed Review, supported by its unified CoreFlex service interface. Recognized globally by industry leaders, including Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID helps corporations and legal practices manage data gravity, where information demands action, and workflow gravity, where critical requirements demand coordinated expertise, delivering innovative solutions with a continual focus on security, privacy, and integrity. Learn more at HaystackID.com .

