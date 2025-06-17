United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact Launches Coalition for Sustainable Procurement to Drive Supply Chain Transformation

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact today launched the Coalition for Sustainable Procurement, a groundbreaking initiative to elevate procurement as a central lever for advancing sustainable business and driving business value and competitiveness. Anchored in the UN Global Compact's Sustainable Supply Chains & SMEs Programme, the Coalition brings together companies committed to embedding sustainability across their procurement practices - ensuring that supply chains are not only more efficient, but also more equitable, inclusive and resilient.

Procurement remains one of the most powerful - yet underutilized - functions in shaping corporate sustainability. Despite growing recognition of the need for responsible business, procurement is often siloed from broader sustainability efforts. Yet when sustainability is fully integrated into procurement, it not only drives cost efficiency but also opens up new revenue streams - creating a financial multiplier that underscores the strategic value of sustainable sourcing. The Coalition aims to bridge this gap by convening Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs), Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) and public sector leaders to collectively shape a future in which procurement is fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The Coalition for Sustainable Procurement is not just about changing supply chains - it's about changing systems," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "By putting sustainability at the heart of sourcing decisions, we can drive transformation across entire industries and geographies. This Coalition will be a powerful platform to elevate procurement leaders as sustainability champions and ensure that even the smallest suppliers are part of a just and inclusive global economy."

The founding member companies will be announced during a high-level dialogue on 25 September 2025 at the iconic Chrysler Building in New York. The flagship event will gather CPOs, CSOs, and ministers to identify shared challenges, opportunities, and pathways for strengthening sustainable procurement practices. This public-private roundtable will mark the first in a series of engagements designed to accelerate knowledge sharing, foster innovation and drive action across corporate supply networks.

In its inaugural year, the Coalition will release a State of Sustainable Procurement analysis, build a practical framework for sustainable procurement and co-create guidance and tools for implementation. It will also formally engage ecosystem partners - including policy makers, UN agencies, industry platforms and civil society organizations - to deepen collaboration and align efforts for systemic impact.

While the Coalition is mobilizing leadership from key industries and strategic supply chains, it is equally committed to fostering inclusive participation across sectors and company sizes. As part of its mission to engage 100,000 businesses by 2030, the Coalition will work closely with SMEs and suppliers, ensuring they have access to the tools, knowledge and opportunities needed to thrive in a sustainable economy.

Organizations interested in supporting or learning more about the Coalition for Sustainable Procurement are welcome to reach out to the UN Global Compact Sustainable Supply Chains & SMEs Team at supplychainsandsmes@unglobalcompact.org.

Notes to Editors

About the UN Global Compact

