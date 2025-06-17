InsideTrack: National Student Success Nonprofit Awarded Salesforce Accelerator Grant to Pilot Agentic AI in Higher Education

InsideTrack awarded $333,000 in funding and in-kind technology services from Fortune 500 leader Salesforce to develop AI-powered tools that unlock time and staff capacity for student support

PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTrack, the national student success nonprofit that has served more than 3.5 million learners over the past two decades, today announced its selection to the Salesforce Accelerator - Agents for Impact, a highly competitive initiative by Fortune 500 cloud leader Salesforce to help nonprofits build and customize AI agents and AI-powered tools to improve operational efficiency and scale their impact. Over the next two years, the nonprofit will tap funding and in-kind resources from Salesforce to develop an AI-driven solution that augments the capacity of student success coaches working on the frontline to help more students chart pathways to and through higher education.

"As institutions navigate rapid changes in student demographics and technology, AI adoption must support-not erode-the human relationships that ultimately drive student success," said Ruth Bauer, president at InsideTrack. "By anchoring this work in the experiences of students, coaches and advisors, we're building the kind of human-centered AI tools that can unlock staff capacity and help more students achieve their educational and career aspirations."

While the use of AI in higher education is accelerating, many institutions are still seeking models that can augment, rather than automate, human support. According to a 2024 EDUCAUSE survey, 58% of institutions reported that they are either piloting or actively exploring AI tools across their campuses, but only 28% of institutions have a formal strategy guiding AI implementation that incorporates human-centered principles.

Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence systems that handle routine, time-intensive tasks to expand human capacity. InsideTrack's forthcoming tool will analyze unstructured coaching data-such as session notes-to generate summaries, identify focus areas, and recommend next steps. Coaches will be able to use this agentic AI tool to streamline behind-the-scenes tasks-like summarizing sessions and generating next-step recommendations-to reduce administrative load and increase time spent building meaningful relationships that drive student success.

To support this groundbreaking work, InsideTrack will receive $333,000 in unrestricted funding, two years of donated Salesforce products, and a full year of strategic guidance, including one-on-one consulting and pro bono support from Salesforce experts.

"This work is about more than just using technology to boost efficiency-it's about creating space for learning, connection and growth," said Ron Smith, vice president of philanthropy at Salesforce. "As AI becomes more tightly integrated into higher education, it's essential that its adoption is guided by principles like human judgment, ethics and responsibility. The goal is to enrich human connection, not replace it, and empower those who serve students to achieve an even greater impact on student success."

Supporting more than 200,000 learners through 2.2 million individual interactions each year, InsideTrack's team works with a high volume of qualitative insights gathered through student coaching conversations. The new AI solution is designed to responsibly synthesize de-identified case information, surface trends, and streamline reporting-giving coaches, advisors, and leadership in-depth insights and more time to focus on high-impact student engagement.

"For years, we've used data to identify which students are at risk and when they need support," said Dr. Tim Renick, founding executive director of the National Institute for Student Success at Georgia State University, a nationally-recognized innovator in the application of predictive analytics for student success and member of InsideTrack's advisory board. "But knowing who needs help isn't enough. We must build tools that give frontline staff the time and capacity to respond to alerts quickly and to provide the guidance and support that truly change outcomes."

The initiative is part of Salesforce's broader effort to equip mission-driven organizations with ethical, impact-oriented AI tools. Since early 2025, InsideTrack has participated in weekly strategy sessions with Salesforce pro bono teams, hosted discovery interviews with coaches and managers, and joined workshops alongside other grantees. As the project moves from development to implementation, InsideTrack coaches will use a beta version of the new AI tool starting this summer.

Colleges, universities, and third-party organizations interested in supporting this work or participating in the pilot should reach out to Meaghan Joyce, meaghan.joyce@insidetrack.org.

?About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment - ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.5 million learners, partnering with more than 380 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement - tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey - especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations that serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack and X @InsideTrack.

About Salesforce: Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), helping companies of every size and industry digitally transform and connect with their customers in a whole new way. Through its philanthropic initiatives, Salesforce partners with mission-driven organizations to unlock impact through technology and innovation. Learn more at www.salesforce.org.

