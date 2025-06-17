Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Brain Navi achieves U.S. FDA approval for neurosurgical robot NaoTrac

ZHUBEI CITY, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Navi Biotechnology, a medical robotics company founded in 2015 in Taiwan by surgeon and serial entrepreneur Jerry Chen, has reached another major milestone. Following previous approvals from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) and the CE Mark for Europe, Brain Navi has now received FDA 510(k) clearance for its stereotaxic guiding surgical device, NaoTrac - reinforcing our commitment to innovation, patient safety, and continuous improvement in the neurosurgical field.

Dr. Jerry Chen, CEO of Brain Navi, announced the clearance of NaoTrac in U.S FDA

For Brain Navi, this is a significant step forward, opening the door to new high-potential markets while affirming the quality and reliability of NaoTrac, our flagship robotic system. This milestone not only expands our global footprint but also validates the years of clinical research and development invested in the technology.

We have received FDA 510(k) clearance, which confirms that NaoTrac is substantially equivalent in safety and effectiveness to legally marketed devices in the U.S. This recognition enables us to bring NaoTrac to U.S. hospitals and surgical teams, helping them achieve even higher levels of precision and efficiency in the operating room and save more lives.

Key Features of NaoTrac

  • Autonomous Navigation: SMART technology enables non-contact, frameless registration by aligning the patient's anatomy with preoperative imaging in seconds.
  • Robotic Precision: The robotic arm assists neurosurgeons in positioning surgical instruments along a planned trajectory, ensuring optimal precision while allowing the surgeon to remain in control.
  • Versatile Clinical Applications: NaoTrac supports a wide range of neurosurgical procedures, including biopsies, tumor ablations, endoscopic interventions, EVD placement, SEEG, and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).

NaoTrac combines advanced robotic automation with AI-driven accuracy, aiming to elevate neurosurgical outcomes and improve safety for both surgeons and patients.

This step marks a before-and-after moment for Brain Navi - one that paves the way for broader international adoption. As we move forward, we expect to see more and more NaoTrac systems installed around the world, supporting surgical teams and improving patient care across borders.

Brain Navi Biotechnology, a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, specializes in designing and developing innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712635/Jerry_NaoTrac_S_1_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873615/5373888/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brain-navi-achieves-us-fda-approval-for-neurosurgical-robot-naotrac-302483707.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.