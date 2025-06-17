Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 15:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Segway Commercial Reimagines Shared Mobility with AI-Driven E-Bikes and Modular Fleets at Micromobility Europe 2025

BRUSSELS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Commercial, a global leader in micro-mobility solutions, is showcasing its latest innovations at Micromobility Europe (MME) 2025, taking place June 17-18 in Brussels. The company is highlighting next-generation technologies and sustainability-driven solutions that are shaping the future of urban transport.

Pioneering AI in Micro-mobility Safety

B200 (full coverage fender) Shared E-Bike, as Segway Commercial's first AI powered e-bike, combining Segway Pilot

Lite and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) to set a new standard for intelligent micro-mobility safety. It delivers comprehensive protection through integrated front and rear safety systems. Building on Segway's proven e-scooter AI technology, the Pilot Lite powers real-time data processing and obstacle detection, delivering a safer, more adaptive riding experience. While the BSD system maximizes safety considerations. Once in detection mode, it responds within milliseconds, and alerts the rider through dashboard indicator lights and audible alarm. With Segway Pilot Lite and BSD working together, supporting a safety coverage close to 300 degrees-the most advanced protection in shared e-bikes today.

Engineering for Environmental Impact

At Segway Commercial, we prioritize sustainable innovation that drives real impact. So, we are committed to doubling down on our sustainability efforts through tangible actions, increasing the use of recycled materials, conducting the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), optimizing packaging solutions etc.

For the first time, we are revealing the direct recycling process, how we transforms reclaimed aluminum and plastics into high-performance mobility components.This innovative approach delivers the same performance and durability while significantly reducing our environmental footprint. Visit us at MME to experience it firsthand!

Segway booth at 2025 MME

Modular Fleets, Smarter Operations

With strong emphasis in operational efficiency, Segway Commercial also spotlighted its modular design, which enables cost-effective customization and cross-series compatibility. Fleet operators can benefit from Universal Component Interfaces, allowing for seamless retrofitting and upgrades of legacy models, extending asset lifespans and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). This approach not only improves commercial sustainability for fleet operators but also aligns with Segway Commercial's broader environmental goals, reinforcing the company's commitment to both economic and ecological dimensions of sustainable urban mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712763/Segway_Booth.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-commercial-reimagines-shared-mobility-with-ai-driven-e-bikes-and-modular-fleets-at-micromobility-europe-2025-302483891.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.