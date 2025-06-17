Awards honor leading organizations and individuals driving transformative results in operations

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today recognized the remarkable achievements of its customers with the announcement of the 2025 Connected Operations Award winners. This year's honorees illustrate the positive effects of digital transformation and underscore the role of Samsara's AI-powered platform in driving improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Samsara received a record number of applicants this year, a testament to the widespread value of its platform across industries and global communities.

Samsara Connected Operations Awards

A glimpse into this year's stories and the impactful outcomes Samsara's platform helped deliver:

Maxim Crane Works saved over $13M in maintenance costs by shifting to proactive maintenance.

by shifting to proactive maintenance. OCU Group Limited significantly improved its insurance performance in 2024/25 compared to 2023/24, achieving a 28% reduction in auto claims and a 42% decrease in claims costs , all while expanding its fleet by over 600 vehicles.

, all while expanding its fleet by over 600 vehicles. Mohawk Industries closed the gap in planned vs. actual routing to save over $7.75M annually by reducing mileage by 25%.

by reducing mileage by 25%. Mexicana Logistics achieved an 80% reduction in emergency detection times and a 97% reduction in saddle thefts , significantly enhancing security.

, significantly enhancing security. Quality Custom Distribution Services LLC reduced auto claims by 44%, resulting in $2.5M in savings, and improved driver retention by 60% through enhanced safety practices.

"Every day, we see firsthand the hard work and dedication of our customers, especially the frontline teams who are committed to serving their communities and powering industries across the globe," said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. "This year's Connected Operations Award winners truly embody that commitment. By harnessing Samsara's platform, they are achieving safer operations, greater efficiency, and advancing sustainability. We are honored to celebrate them and to be a partner in driving such impactful change."

North American Honorees: Discover their impact stories

Digital Transformation of the Year : Republic Services, Inc.

: Republic Services, Inc. Excellence in Systems Efficiency : Mohawk Industries

: Mohawk Industries Excellence in Performance, Education : Michigan State University Landscape Services

: Michigan State University Landscape Services Excellence in Performance, Government : State of Tennessee Department of General Services Vehicle Asset Management

: State of Tennessee Department of General Services Vehicle Asset Management Excellence in Physical Security : Mexicana Logistics

: Mexicana Logistics Most Innovative Workforce : Maxim Crane Works

: Maxim Crane Works Most Sustainable Operations : Alto Experience, Inc.

: Alto Experience, Inc. Safest Operator : Quality Custom Distribution Services LLC

: Quality Custom Distribution Services LLC Technology Leader of the Year : Megan Sharp, Vice President, Operations Support, Ferrellgas

: Megan Sharp, Vice President, Operations Support, Ferrellgas Top Driver, Canada : Alexey Khorev, Martin Brower

: Alexey Khorev, Martin Brower Top Driver, Mexico : Felipe Cortez Perez, Paquetexpress

: Felipe Cortez Perez, Paquetexpress Top Driver, United States:Elizabeth Martinez, Storer Transportation

"Samsara has been a game-changer for our operations," said Brett Rogers, VP Operations Technology at Republic Services. "Their platform has enabled us to make significant strides in safety and efficiency, and transformed the way we manage our assets and workforce."

European Honorees: Discover their impact stories

Excellence in Driver Engagement : Delifresh

: Delifresh Industry Innovator : OCU Group Limited

: OCU Group Limited Most Sustainable Operations : RubanBleu

: RubanBleu Safest Operator : Vp Brandon Hire Station

: Vp Brandon Hire Station Top Driver: Sean Farrell, CLEAN Linen Workwear

"Samsara has totally transformed the way in which occupational road risk is managed within our business," said Antony Draper, Director of HSEQ at Vp Brandon Hire Station. "The difference between this system and the previous system is night and day."

To learn more about the categories and honorees of Samsara's 2025 Connected Operations Awards*, visit here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

