Porter Airlines was selected as Best Regional Airline in North America at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, for the second consecutive year.

The category includes airlines that primarily or exclusively fly within North America. Over 100 countries participate in the world's largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to select the award winners. This year's presentation ceremony was held at the Paris Air Show.

"Porter has been redefining what it means to fly economy across North America. We're known for our elevated experience, such as no middle seats, free beer and wine served in glassware, complimentary premium snacks, plus free streaming WiFi for all passengers, however, it is our delivery of service that sets us apart, said Michael Deluce, CEO, Porter Airlines. "We treat our passengers with dignity and respect, because that is how they deserve to be treated, and that is why we often hear that passengers 'love' Porter. This prestigious recognition is a reflection of how our entire team delivers award-winning service something that cannot be replicated."

The distinct service ethos that Porter has developed since 2006 is the foundation for this standard in a network that now stretches throughout North America.

In the past two years, the airline has:

Hired more than 2,500 new team members

Taken delivery of 44 new Embraer E195-E2s Total fleet size of 73, including 29 Dash 8-400 aircraft

Announced dozens of new routes and destinations

Today, Porter has 64 routes, 37 destinations and serves every province in Canada. The airline now flies as far west as Victoria and as far east as St. John's in Canada. It is also making further headway into the U.S., with significant presence in major markets such as Florida, California and New York.

"We are delighted to see Porter Airlines win the award as the Best Regional Airline in North America at the 2025 World Airline Awards. This serves to highlight the airline's distinct service culture, which sets it apart in a competitive regional landscape. This recognition reflects the appreciation travellers have for the comfort, presentation and personal touch Porter brings to its flights," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

Skytrax introduced the category for Best Regional Airline in North America in 2014. Porter is also one of only three carriers in North America to qualify for Skytrax's Official 4-Star Rating, recognizing airlines that deliver overall quality performance.

