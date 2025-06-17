UK-based Beauty Innovator Expands Global Footprint with Direct-To-Consumer Launch

Cult-favorite beauty brand UKLASH, known for its science-backed hair enhancement serums that deliver transformative results, announces its highly anticipated launch in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has amassed over 2M loyal customers worldwide and achieved viral success across TikTok, establishing itself as a pioneer in the hair enhancement space. With its U.S. debut, UKLASH aims to empower a new generation of beauty enthusiasts to never stop growing.

Inspired by the challenges his two sisters faced with traditional lash products, founder Nima Pourian set out to create a solution that delivered the look of mascara or false lashes without the hassle. The result was a lash serum formulated to help promote longer, stronger, and fuller-looking lashes. Since launch, UKLASH has quickly risen to global recognition, with products now available in over 9 countries and 1,120 retail doors across the globe. Building on the momentum of its best-selling Eyelash Serum, sold every 10 seconds and known for delivering visible results in under four weeks, UKLASH has expanded its lineup over the years. The brand's product range now includes serums for brows, hair, lips, and skin each reflecting the brand's commitment to simple, high-performance formulas that deliver real results.

Formulated in Spain to meet the EU's strict cosmetic safety standards, UKLASH products are developed in collaboration with expert biologists with over 55 years of industry experience. Star ingredients include Biotin Peptides to help with stronger and fuller-looking lashes, Vitamin B5 for conditioning and nourishment, and Hyaluronic Acid for hydration. The brand is also Ophthalmologist, Trichologist, and Dermatologically approved, ensuring they are both safe and effective so consumers can feel confident in every swipe.

"Bringing UKLASH to the U.S. marks a pivotal moment for us," said Nima Pourian, UKLASH Founder and beauty industry veteran of 15 years. "This expansion is about more than just growth, but it's about deepening our connection with a community that's long been asking for us. We're here to make premium, results-driven beauty more accessible, and to build something meaningful with our U.S. customers who believe in the power of natural, science-backed solutions."

Beloved by users for their quick-application, visible-results routine, additional products in the UKLASH lineup like the Eyebrow Serum and Hair Growth Serum continue to push the boundaries of modern beauty. These no-fuss essentials offer an inclusive and affordable alternative to more invasive options-earning the brand a spot in the routines of beauty professionals and influencers alike.

Dr. Shireen GP, MRCP added, "I'm thrilled to see UKLASH, the brand that helped pioneer the natural beauty movement, expand into the U.S. market. With their clinically-proven formulas and solution-driven approach, they're perfectly positioned to meet the rising demand for effective, high quality beauty products that U.S. consumers are craving."

UKLASH can now be found on Amazon and www.uklash.com. To learn more about UKLASH please visit our website, TikTok, or Instagram.

About UKLASH

UKLASH is a UK-based beauty brand transforming lash, brow, and hair care with science-backed, affordable serums designed to enhance natural beauty. Launched in 2019 with its now-iconic Eyelash Serum, the brand has expanded into a full range of award-winning products that deliver real, visible results-trusted by over 2M customers in more than 9 countries. Formulated in collaboration with expert chemists and using premium ingredients, UKLASH continues to lead the lash and brow category with clinically-proven results, global acclaim, and a passionate community. For more information visit https://www.uklash.com/.

