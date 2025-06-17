Discover the Ultimate Family Getaway at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay invites families to reconnect and explore with an exclusive seasonal package featuring complimentary tickets to the world-class "Kiss of The Sea" show at nearby Sunset Town. With tailored experiences for all ages, the resort offers more than just a holiday, it promises a journey filled with nature, culture, and cherished memories.

Nestled along the pristine sands of Kem Beach, named among the top 100 most beautiful beaches in the world, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is the perfect destination for families seeking a blend of modern comfort and untouched natural beauty. Its 752 contemporary-style rooms cater to everyone from couples to multi-generational families.

Guests can rise early to catch breathtaking sunrises, with golden rays dancing across the emerald waters, a picture-perfect setting to start the day. From there, the possibilities are endless: swimming, kayaking, beach games, or more leisurely pursuits such as yoga, Pilates, or cycling through lush, tree-lined pathways around the resort.

Embracing its signature "Live in Style" philosophy, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay offers fun-filled summer activities, including:

Vietnamese cooking classes with a certificate of completion

Coffee workshops that spark creativity for all ages

A vibrant pool zone featuring southern Phu Quoc's longest infinity pool, a colorful water slide, and aquatic adventures

Dining at Clubhouse restaurant is a highlight, where guests can savor the six-course "Essence of the Sea" set menu, celebrating Phu Quoc's coastal and forest flavors. For those craving something contemporary, the restaurant also offers creative burger and fried chicken combos, paired with Sun KraftBeer, a local German-style craft beer, perfect for adventurous palates.

Just a 10-minute drive from the resort lies Sunset Town, one of Phu Quoc's most vibrant attractions. Visitors can stroll across the iconic Kiss Bridge, take in the dazzling visuals of the "Kiss of the Sea" show - a multimedia spectacle of light, water, and storytelling, and end the night with a spectacular fireworks display by the sea.

