Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 15:36 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A large CSP in the USA selects Mycom's intelligent fault management application NetExpert to manage fixed broadband services

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance, Service Experience Assurance solutions and AI analytics to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced it has been selected by a large CSP in the USA to deploy its award-winning fault management solution, NetExpert, strengthening its broadband and fixed network operations and customer experience.

MYCOM Logo

Mycom's NetExpert brings advanced, predictive fault management to the CSP's nationwide broadband and fixed networks. By leveraging intelligent automation, such as auto ticketing and smart alert reduction, NetExpert helps streamline operations, reduce downtime, and enhance service reliability. NetExpert, built on a highly scalable cloud architecture and offered as SaaS, integrates intelligence and automation to substantially reduce alarm floods focusing on only the most critical alarms, safeguarding network and service quality. With an expanding network across the USA, it was important for the CSP to identify problems as swiftly and effectively as possible, and this partnership with Mycom enables that.

"Our long-term commitment and vision is to deliver world class Service Assurance solutions to help our CSP customers deliver on the promise of Autonomous Networks," said Charles Bligh, CEO at Mycom. "We are delighted to help this new customer in the USA with our award-winning solution to deliver tangible and immediate business benefits to support the growth of their fixed networks with the right cost structure and customer experience. "

"CSPs operating large networks have a high need to reduce the noise versus faults that impact their network and services," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "Our NetExpert application employs intelligent correlation and automation techniques to improve operational efficiency by massively suppressing the number of raw alarms and focusing on the automated alerting and resolution of the impacting ones."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com.

Contact - +447719 820492, jack.toye@mycom.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628248/5371737/Mycom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-large-csp-in-the-usa-selects-mycoms-intelligent-fault-management-application-netexpert-to-manage-fixed-broadband-services-302482879.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.