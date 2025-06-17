Baker Tilly: Finance at the Speed of Change: Key Takeaways for Tech CFOs in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Baker Tilly:

Finance professionals at SaaS and tech companies are navigating a period of rapid transformation, driven in large part by the accelerating impact of AI.

As technology reshapes everything from forecasting to financial operations, staying ahead requires more than technical fluency; it demands strategic agility and cross-functional insight. At recent SaaS industry events, including Baker Tilly's Technology Finance Symposium, speakers explored the evolving role of finance leaders in this dynamic environment.

From AI integration to valuation shifts, here are 10 key takeaways this Spring that every finance leader in tech should know.

1. Finance must master both hindsight and foresight to lead effectively

Today's finance leaders need to deliver more than clean books - they must provide a clear view of what's ahead. Robust historical reporting (audited financials, flux analysis, quote-to-cash reviews) builds trust, while forward-looking forecasts (by product, pipeline, scenario) guide strategic decisions. Weekly internal metrics and cross-functional insights help detect issues early and align teams. The most effective CFOs blend operational detail with strategic vision, using data not just to explain the past, but to shape the future.

2. AI in finance: Start with the problem, not the hype

Despite the buzz, AI adoption in finance remains uneven - especially for generative tools. Success hinges on solving real business problems, not chasing flashy technology. You can't simply "throw everything" at AI and let the technology do the rest. The most effective initiatives start with clear goals, strong leadership and a willingness to rethink workflows. Failures often stem from poor alignment, lack of user input and overconfidence in data and tools. Finance leaders should focus on measurable impact and cross-functional collaboration to make AI reach its true potential.

3. Alignment requires more than agreement - it demands shared ownership

In SaaS companies, true alignment between finance and go-to-market teams goes beyond agreeing on targets - it requires a shared understanding of how those targets are built and whether they're realistically achievable. "Faux alignment," where teams passively accept top-down goals without buy-in, can derail execution. Real alignment is forged through collaborative planning across finance, sales, marketing and customer success, where goals, metrics and resource needs are co-created. This shared ownership fosters accountability, improves forecasting accuracy, and ensures that strategic plans are grounded in operational reality.

4. Graduating from founder-led sales: Hire for the next phase, not just the now

Founders shouldn't rush to hand off sales - but when they do, the right hire is critical. Bringing in a sales leader with management experience who can "ride shotgun" with the founder allows for a smooth transition without losing the customer feedback loop essential to product-market fit. This person should be capable of building a team over time, but willing to stay close to the product early on. Staying close to users and iterating quickly is what unlocks scalable growth.

5. The modern CFO: From steward to strategic architect

Today's CFOs are no longer just financial stewards - they're strategic partners embedded in the business. While core responsibilities like reporting and controls remain, modern finance leaders are expected to drive cross-functional collaboration, scenario planning and data-informed decision-making. AI-powered tools are accelerating this shift, freeing CFOs from legacy systems and enabling them to lead on governance, risk and business process innovation. The most effective finance teams are now deeply aligned with product, marketing and operations - helping shape strategy, not just measure it.

6. Valuations have reset, but strategic buyers still pay for focus and efficiency

While growth remains a key driver, today's valuations reflect a more grounded market. The gap between founders and buyers has narrowed since 2023, with 2021 now viewed as an anomaly. Strategic acquirers and PE firms are leaning on creative deal structures to close remaining gaps. These firms are also pursuing smaller, strategic acquisitions to build platform companies - especially in vertical SaaS sectors like healthcare, financial services and retail. Vertically focused SaaS companies continue to command premiums for their defensibility and domain-specific data - especially in an AI-first world. Investors still want growth, but now expect a clear path to sustainable margins, efficient burn and credible long-term models.

7. AI and usage-based models are redefining SaaS valuation and planning

The shift toward AI-driven operations and usage-based pricing is challenging traditional SaaS metrics like ARR. As revenue becomes more variable, the traditional concept of ARR loses relevance, shaking the foundation of a litany of other SaaS metrics predicated on it. This has made way for more discrete concepts like vARR (Variable ARR) and xARR (Mixed ARR - sometimes referred to as "messy ARR") to emerge that better reflect the nature and composition of stated recurring revenue. Investors increasingly apply "sum-of-the-parts" valuations to account for this complexity. These models demand more dynamic forecasting and segmented, forward-looking metrics - making traditional benchmarks less predictive and elevating the role of finance in strategic planning.

8. AI in finance: Empowering insight, requiring judgment

Technology and AI are transforming finance, with CFOs leveraging tools like ChatGPT and AI-powered analytics to stay agile. Yet, they stress that data quality, integration and governance are critical. AI is only as good as the data it's fed! These tools free teams from routine tasks, enabling deeper strategic focus. Still, every AI conversation is ultimately a human one. Technology enhances capabilities, but responsibility for decisions, validation and outcomes remains firmly with the human. AI is a partner-not a substitute-for sound judgment.

9. Why purpose-built AI is the future of finance

Generic AI models like ChatGPT often fall short in finance, where accuracy and context are critical. Off-the-shelf tools can misinterpret accounting-specific queries, eroding trust. In contrast, Sage is developing purpose-built and customer-centric AI trained on accounting principles, industry standards and customer-specific data. Delivered through a custom AI factory, these models continuously learn and adapt to each customer while ensuring explainability, reliability and safe automation. In finance, trust is everything. Domain-specific AI is how professionals gain confidence in what AI produces - and how they move from experimentation to real impact.

Tech finance: Where insight meets action

The insights shared at our Technology Finance Symposium and gleaned from SaaS industry events this spring are just one part of Baker Tilly's ongoing commitment to supporting finance professionals in the tech sector. We regularly host, attend and sponsor events focused on the trends shaping the future of finance - from AI and automation to strategic planning and valuation. Staying informed is essential in a fast-moving industry.

