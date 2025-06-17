Mary Kay: Everything You Need To Know About Suncare This Summer With Dr. Lucy Gildea

Your Mary Kay Suncare Essentials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / The Skin Cancer Foundation cites that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. Taking charge of our skincare is a vital step to protecting the skin; from daily sunscreen use on face and body to reapplication for those long days outside.

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer recently spoke to Happi about the importance of wearing sunscreen year-round. (Photo courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Our very own Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer recently spoke to Happi about the importance of wearing sunscreen year-round, and using high quality sunscreen products like the recently launched Mary Kay Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for Face and Body or Mary Kay Mineral Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

We sat with Dr. Lucy to learn how to get ready this summer to prevent sun damage and maintain a healthy-glowing skin.

What are Mary Kay's plans for Summer 2025?

The launch of Mary Kay® Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 was strategic in so many ways. First, in preparation for summertime activities, we also know how important everyday use of sunscreen is-no matter the season. The Skin Cancer Foundation cites that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, and this new offering not only helps prevent sunburn but also helps reduce the risk of skin cancer. We are thrilled to add this product, backed by the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation, to our product portfolio to empower our customers in making suncare a habit regardless of the weather.

What makes these existing products superior to formulas already out there?

We set out to create a sunscreen that delivers on three essential pillars: Feel, Protection, and Performance. The lightweight, non-sticky texture makes it effortless to wear daily-whether on the face or body, even under makeup. With broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and 80-minute water resistance, it's built to keep up with every moment, from everyday errands to outdoor adventures. And with the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal, it meets the highest standards for safety and effectiveness. Every aspect of this formula is backed by extensive research, global regulatory compliance, and rigorous testing to ensure superior protection without compromise.

What is the biggest obstacle to getting consumers to wear more sunscreen?

One of the biggest challenges in increasing daily sunscreen use is shifting consumer perception-from seeing it as a "beach day essential" to recognizing it as a crucial part of everyday skincare. Many people don't realize that incidental UV exposure, whether from walking the dog or driving with windows down - accumulates over time and contributes to premature aging and damage year-round.

Another key factor is personal preference. Some consumers prefer mineral sunscreens with physical blockers like zinc oxide for gentle, broad-spectrum protection, while others opt for chemical sunscreens, which offer a lightweight, invisible finish. By providing both options, brands can ensure everyone finds a formula that suits their skin type and lifestyle.

Education remains key. Misconceptions persist, such as the belief that darker skin tones don't need sunscreen. As experts, we focus on clear, science-backed messaging to help consumers understand that sunscreen is a key and effective step they can take to protect their skin-every day, all year long.

Meet Your Suncare Essentials :

Mary Kay® Mineral Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30:

Use the gentle defense of this physical sunscreen to guard your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

This mineral SPF is a must-have whether you're on the go or staying indoors, since damaging rays can penetrate home and car windows, and electronic devices expose skin daily to damaging blue light.

People of all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, can use this non-chemical sunscreen for daily protection.

Mary Kay® Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50:

Mary Kay® Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50* provides high-performance sun protection for even the most active lifestyles.

The weightless lotion is water-resistant for 80 minutes, making the feel-good formula an ideal sunscreen during your next outdoor workout or swim in the pool. The natural, non-sticky finish leaves no white cast so you can wear it under your worry-free makeup.

To purchase Mary Kay suncare products contact your local Independent Beauty Consultant or visit our website: www.marykay.com.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives.

