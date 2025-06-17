Arqit Joins Oracle Defense Ecosystem

LONDON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) ("Arqit" or the "Company"), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced it has been selected as a member of the newly established Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a first-of-its-kind global initiative to redefine the delivery of defense and government technology innovation, at the Oracle Defense Tech Summit. Taking place in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday 17 June, the event brings together members of the global defense community, as well as Oracle experts and partners to explore how innovative and emerging technologies can drive modernisation and address critical challenges in a dynamic and uncertain global security landscape.

Arqit's inclusion in the inaugural cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem recognises its pioneering role in securing mission-critical infrastructure against advanced cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing. Arqit's Senior Director for Government and Defense, Sean Carnew, presented as part of the launch of this initiative, outlining the crucial role Arqit is playing in protecting government and critical infrastructure data in a post-quantum world.

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem provides a commercial foundation for joint innovation and includes access to:

Oracle Sales Support : Members can work with Oracle's sales team, which serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, to develop global defense market messaging and solutions that best meet the unique needs of each customer and leverage solutions from within the ecosystem to deliver unmatched technology innovation to defense organizations.

: Members can work with Oracle's sales team, which serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, to develop global defense market messaging and solutions that best meet the unique needs of each customer and leverage solutions from within the ecosystem to deliver unmatched technology innovation to defense organizations. Oracle Cloud Marketplace : Members can make their solutions available to customers in every OCI region globally. Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline for delivering updates and new features directly to customers, wherever they are.

: Members can make their solutions available to customers in every OCI region globally. Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline for delivering updates and new features directly to customers, wherever they are. Secure Cloud Computing Architecture (SCCA) Compliance: Members can reduce the time and cost of building SCCA-compliant deployments, standardize their security approach across entire system portfolios, and simplify workload deployment by leveraging the Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone (https://www.oracle.com/government/federal/dod-scca/) framework and documentation, while tapping into Oracle's expertise in these areas.





Arqit's participation positions it to expand the deployment of its SKA-Platform (Symmetric Key Agreement Platform), a quantum-safe technology used to protect data in motion, in process and at rest, into new territories and alliances within Oracle's Defense Ecosystem.

"Joining the Oracle Defense Ecosystem puts Arqit at the heart of a global push to modernise and secure defense capabilities," said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. "Oracle's scale and ambition align with our mission to deliver quantum-safe security where data integrity is critical to battlespace effectiveness and mission success."

