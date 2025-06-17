American Electric Power: AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced leadership changes to support its long-term strategy. The company has named Rob Berntsen executive vice president and general counsel, effective July 14. He will succeed David Feinberg, who will serve as senior advisor to the chief executive officer until departing the company Aug. 15. Additionally, AEP has named Johannes Eckert executive vice president and chief information and technology officer, effective July 21. Both Berntsen and Eckert will report to Bill Fehrman, AEP president, chief executive officer and director.

"Our industry's complex operational, financial and regulatory landscape is changing rapidly," Fehrman said. "Rob is well-suited to navigate these changes with more than two decades of experience in the energy industry and a diverse background working for utilities, a regional transmission organization and a public utility commission. His influential leadership style, legal acumen and commitment to excellence in compliance will be an asset as we work to deliver results for our stakeholders. I am confident Rob is the right person to guide our legal functions during this pivotal time for our company."

"We thank David for his more than 14 years of contributions and dedicated service to AEP and wish him all the best moving forward," Fehrman said.

"AEP's plans to transform the energy grid and elevate the customer experience require an efficient, innovative IT organization that can support the right technology to meet the needs of our customers and our business," Fehrman said. "Johannes is a veteran leader with a track record of cultivating high-performing teams. His depth of knowledge in cloud architecture and infrastructure, applications and support and customer experience transformation will help us better identify and implement the best solutions to power our operations. We welcome his expertise to the AEP leadership team."

About Rob Berntsen

Berntsen joins AEP from Xcel Energy, where he was executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer. Prior to joining Xcel, he was senior vice president, chief of staff and general counsel at BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE). Prior to BHE Renewables, Berntsen served as senior vice president and general counsel for BHE subsidiary MidAmerican Energy Company and led the utility's legal, regulatory, government affairs, compliance and energy efficiency groups.

Prior to joining MidAmerican, he served as vice president of policy, government and regulatory affairs for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. (MISO), chair and member of the Iowa Utilities Commission, and corporate counsel for energy holding company Vectren Corp. (now part of CenterPoint Energy).

Berntsen was a captain in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, the legal arm of the U.S. Army, and deployed to Iraq in 2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received his bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and his juris doctorate from the University of Iowa.

About Johannes Eckert

Eckert most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer of Cox Communications. During his 16 years with Cox Communications, he held roles of increasing responsibility, including various leadership roles in wireless technology, application development and network operations. Prior to joining Cox Communications, he was partner and head of wireless for Acta Wireless. His extensive experience also spans leadership and consulting roles across the U.S., Germany and South America including tenures at Kearney, AT&T, Telefónica Germany and Accenture.

Eckert received his bachelor's degree in computer science from the Berlin University of Applied Sciences and his master's degree in international marketing and finance from Kennesaw State University.

About AEP

Our team at American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We are investing $54 billion from 2025 through 2029 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, a competitive retail energy supplier. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE American Electric Power